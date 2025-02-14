President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Ethiopia on Thursday night to participate in the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government.

His visit demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to regional cooperation, focusing on peace, security, and economic development.

Tinubu was received at the airport by Ethiopia’s Deputy Chief of Protocol, Eshetu Legesse, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and the charge d’affaires of the Nigerian embassy in Ethiopia, Ambassador Nasir Aminu.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that Ambassador Tuggar later briefed the President on the summit’s agenda and key diplomatic milestones achieved by Nigeria. The briefing, which extended until 2 a.m. on Friday, highlighted Nigeria’s re-election to the African Union Peace and Security Council and the successful reappointment of Ambassador Bankole Adeoye as AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security.

Commenting on the achievements, Ambassador Tuggar emphasized that these developments reinforce Nigeria’s leadership role in African affairs and its commitment to peace and stability on the continent.

Nigeria’s delegation

The high-level briefing also included key government officials such as Minister of Finance Wale Edun, Minister of Defence Abubakar Badaru, Minister of Trade and Investment Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo, Minister of Information and National Orientation Muhammed Idris, Minister of Environment Balarabe Abbas Lawal, and Minister of State for Finance Doris Uzoka-Anite.

Additionally, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed, and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, were in attendance.

This year’s AU Summit, themed “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,” will focus on reparatory justice and racial healing. Tinubu is also expected to deliver a speech at the African Union Peace and Security Council meeting, addressing security challenges across the continent, including the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Furthermore, the President will participate in discussions on health financing, the establishment of an Africa Credit Rating Agency, and climate change initiatives.

President Tinubu is scheduled to return to Abuja on Monday, February 17.

About the 38th African Union Summit

The AU theme for 2025, “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,” will officially be launched by Heads of State and Government during the 38th AU Summit in February 2025.

This theme was decided upon at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union held in February 2023 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. As part of the pursuit of justice and equity, the conversation around reparations has gained prominence, emerging as a critical and transformative dialogue that demands the collective attention and action of Africans and people of African descent worldwide.

According to the AU’s official website, the 38th African Union Summit will focus on Reparatory Justice and Racial Healing under this theme, highlighting the need for concrete steps toward addressing historical injustices.