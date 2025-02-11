Northern Ireland’s economy will need more than 5,000 additional workers each year to sustain growth, a recent report has found.

The findings highlight a potential skills gap, which could hinder economic development in the region.

According to BBC News, a report from Ulster University’s Economic Policy Centre outlines the future skills required by employers and the potential shortfall in the labour market.

According to the study, an estimated 8,000 new jobs will need to be created annually over the next decade to meet high-growth projections.

However, a shortage of 5,440 workers per year could restrict the region’s ability to achieve these goals. The report identifies the need for increased migrant labour to meet demand.

High-demand jobs and growing sectors

The report indicates that high-value roles, such as those in Data analytics, cyber security, and IT, will see the most significant growth.

These positions, as stated, typically require higher qualifications and offer higher wages and productivity. The health sector is expected to experience the largest overall growth in employment due to increased government spending aimed at addressing the strain on the health service. Care workers and home carers, in particular, are forecast to see a rise of more than 4,000 jobs over the next decade.

In contrast, retail employment is predicted to remain stable, with little growth expected due to factors like automation and the rise of online shopping.

Anna Dukelow, an economics student at Ulster University, explained that understanding employer demand influenced her decision on what to study. “Business was up there with the undersupplied so I thought I would go with one of the STEAM subjects,” Dukelow said. She noted that many of her friends had left, but she had decided to stay and build her career in Northern Ireland.

Fellow student Rachel Huddleston, 21, also emphasized the importance of balancing personal interests with market demand. “I think it’s just finding that balance between being good at what you’re doing, but also knowing what is out there and what opportunities there are,” Huddleston said.

Ageing population and the need for training

Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald responded to the report, noting the challenges posed by Northern Ireland’s ageing population.

“The number of young people coming into the labour market isn’t enough to meet the increased demand for jobs,” she said.

Archibald stressed the importance of addressing the shortfall by supporting those facing barriers to work or training, as well as upskilling those already in employment. She also highlighted that Brexit had limited recruitment opportunities from the EU, making local solutions even more critical.

This report from Ulster University serves as a stark reminder that addressing workforce shortages in Northern Ireland is essential to the region’s economic success.