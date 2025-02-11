Nigeria has recorded a slight improvement in Transparency International’s (TI) 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), ranking 140 out of 180 countries.

This marks a five-place improvement from its position at 145 in 2023.

The country’s score also increased marginally from 25/100 in 2023 to 26/100 in 2024.

The 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International on Tuesday ranks countries based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, using data from various reputable sources, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum.

A score of 100 indicates a corruption-free country, while 0 signifies a highly corrupt system. Nigeria’s historical performance on the index shows an average score of 21.48 points since 1996, with the highest score of 28 recorded in 2016.

Nigeria’s score reached an all-time high of 28.00 points in 2016 and a record low of 6.90 Points in 1996, according to Transparency International.

Comparing Nigeria to Other African Countries

While Nigeria made slight progress in 2024, it continues to lag behind several African nations in the fight against corruption. Seychelles remains the highest-ranked African country, scoring 72, followed by Cabo Verde (62), Namibia (59), Mauritius (56), Rwanda (57), and Botswana (57). These countries have implemented stronger anti-corruption frameworks, accountability mechanisms, and governance reforms, contributing to their higher rankings.

Global Trends and the Impact of Corruption

The 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index highlights the widespread nature of corruption across the globe. While 32 countries have significantly improved their rankings since 2012, the majority—148 countries—have either stagnated or worsened in corruption levels. The global average score remains at 43, with over two-thirds of countries scoring below 50, indicating that corruption remains a persistent challenge.

Research from Transparency International also demonstrates the link between corruption and climate change. Corruption has been identified as a major obstacle to effective climate action, as it hinders efforts to reduce carbon emissions and adapt to the effects of global warming. Weak governance structures allow for mismanagement of climate funds and projects, delaying progress in mitigating environmental challenges.

Challenges and Way Forward for Nigeria

Despite its slight improvement in the latest CPI ranking, Nigeria still faces significant corruption-related challenges. The country continues to grapple with issues such as embezzlement of public funds, bribery, electoral malpractice, and weak institutional frameworks that allow corruption to thrive.

To build on this progress, experts recommend strengthening anti-corruption institutions such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Additionally, enforcing stricter accountability measures, increasing transparency in public procurement, and ensuring judicial independence are critical steps toward reducing corruption levels in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government has expressed commitment to tackling corruption, with policies aimed at improving governance, enhancing public sector efficiency, and promoting transparency. However, sustained efforts, political will, and public participation will be crucial in achieving significant improvements in future CPI rankings.

Key Highlights:

Nigeria ranks 140 out of 180 countries in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), moving up five places from 145 in 2023.

The country scored 26/100 in 2024, an improvement from 25/100 in 2023.

Despite the slight progress, Nigeria remains one of the most corruption-prone countries globally.

African countries like Seychelles (72), Cabo Verde (62), Namibia (59), Mauritius (56), Rwanda (57), and Botswana (57) ranked significantly higher.

Corruption remains a major challenge for economic growth, governance, and climate action efforts.