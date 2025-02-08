The online dating market has seen tremendous growth in recent years, driven by advances in technology, changing societal norms, and the increasing accessibility of smartphones and the internet.

While social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have long been used to connect people, dating apps have become the preferred platform for those seeking meaningful relationships. In 2024, it was reported that around 77% of users who met someone on a dating app eventually met them in person, underscoring the impact of these platforms on real-world connections.

Globally, the online dating industry was valued at $7.22 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $13.14 billion by 2030.

This growth is fueled in part by the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, who are turning to dating apps as a primary way to connect.

In Africa, the online dating scene is also growing, with apps like Tinder and Bumble playing host to the black population, although the market is still largely influenced by international platforms.

In countries like Nigeria, the dating pool is becoming more complex, as more people openly identify as single and increasingly rely on these platforms to meet others.

With Valentine’s Day in two weeks, the spotlight falls on the most downloaded and popular apps that are shaping the modern dating experience worldwide.

Bloom

Download: 10 million

Bloom/Plura is a Y Combinator-backed startup that helps people connect at in-person events and build communities.

Founded in 2016 by Lauren (Luna) Ray Vegter, the platform has grown to over 10 million downloads and offers in-app purchases. In 2022 it raised a $2.5 million seed round led by Tuesday Capital.

While Luna has stepped down as CEO, she continues to mentor startup founders, drawing from her experience at Instagram, Oculus, and YC.

9. Only Spark

Downloads: 10 million

Spark Networks GmbH is a leading American-German dating company, with a portfolio of brands targeting singles seeking serious relationships. Its brands include Zoosk, SilverSingles, EliteSingles, Jdate, ChristianMingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and more.

Founded in 1997 by Joe Y. Shapira as MatchNet plc, Spark’s first major platform, Jdate.com, launched in 1997, followed by ChristianMingle in 2001.

The company went public in 2000 on Germany’s Neuer Markt, later rebranded as Spark Networks in 2005. Spark expanded its reach through acquisitions, including Smooch Labs (JSwipe) in 2015 and Zoosk in 2019, making it North America’s second-largest dating company by revenue.

In 2017, Spark Networks merged with Affinitas GmbH, broadening its global presence across 29 countries.

In January 2024, Spark completed a financial reorganization, with MGG Investment Group LP becoming its sole equity holder, securing $24 million for continued operations.

OkCupid

Downloads: 10 million+

OkCupid, launched for download on June 18, 2010, is a prominent U.S.-based online dating app that uses a unique matching algorithm, pairing users based on answers to multiple-choice questions.

The app was created by Chris Coyne, Christian Rudder, Sam Yagan, and Max Krohn, who originally founded it after their success with SparkNotes. OkCupid was later acquired by IAC’s Match.com division in 2011, joining other major dating platforms like Tinder and Hinge under the Match Group.

The platform is known for its inclusive approach, allowing users to create detailed profiles and connect based on shared interests and compatibility, rather than just physical appearance.

OkCupid initially offered free registration and has added features over the years, such as the “A-list” paid membership option for extra benefits.

Additionally, it gained attention with the introduction of “Crazy Blind Date” in 2007, where users went on spontaneous blind dates with little notice.

Since its release, OkCupid has evolved into one of the most widely used and respected dating platforms, offering a unique and inclusive way for individuals to connect globally.

7. Jaumo Dating App

Downloads: 50 million+

Jaumo is a dating app founded in 2011 by Jens Kammerer and Benjamin Roth. With over 30 million users across 180 countries, Jaumo has become a global platform for those seeking meaningful connections.

The app is free to download and available on both iOS and Android devices. Jaumo’s founders, hailing from Germany, designed the app to be simple, user-friendly, and focused on customer satisfaction, aiming to create an engaging experience for users.

Jaumo was released on the Google Play Store on August 23, 2016, expanding its reach to even more users worldwide. Its mission is to provide an uncomplicated and enjoyable dating experience, fostering long-lasting connections.

6. Waplog

Downloads: 50 million+

Waplog is a dating and social networking app that was launched on September 5, 2012. Originally designed as a mobile social app similar to Facebook, it has evolved into a platform for connecting singles worldwide.

Founded by Furkan Kuru in 2010, Waplog allows users to meet new people, chat, and explore potential relationships.

The app features a user-friendly interface for browsing profiles, sending messages, and discovering matches. With its growing user base, Waplog has become a popular choice for those seeking meaningful connections online.

5. Sweet Meet

Downloads:50 million+

Sweet Meet is a free online dating app that connects users to a global community of over 50 million people. Launched in June 2015, it has gained significant popularity in various regions worldwide.

The app allows users to browse thousands of singles’ profiles within their location, making it easier to connect with potential matches.

Sweet Meet offers a user-friendly interface and enables individuals to discover new connections, whether they’re looking for friendships, dates, or relationships.

4. Bumble

Downloads: 50 million+

Bumble is an online dating and networking app launched in December 2014 by Whitney Wolfe Herd, a former Tinder VP. Positioned as a “feminist dating app,” Bumble empowers women by allowing them to make the first move in heterosexual matches.

The app has been downloaded over 100 million times and operates in 190 countries. As of June 2024, Bumble was the most downloaded dating app in the U.S., with 735,000 downloads that month.

Bumble Inc. raised $2.2 billion in its 2021 IPO, initially valuing the company at $13 billion. However, by 2023, competition and economic shifts will affect user spending. Whitney Wolfe Herd stepped down as CEO in 2024, with Lidiane Jones taking over.

Bumble has expanded beyond dating, acquiring Fruitz (2022) and Geneva (2024). Despite restructuring and laying off 30% of its workforce in 2024, Bumble remains a key player in the dating industry.

MeetMe

MeetMe is a popular social networking and dating app founded by siblings Catherine, David, and Geoff Cook. The Cook family also founded other companies like myYearbook and The Meet Group, which later became the parent company of MeetMe.

The Meet Group, Inc. (formerly MeetMe) owns a variety of dating and social networking platforms, including MeetMe, hi5, LOVOO, Growlr, Skout, and Tagged. The company operates globally, with offices in New Hope, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dresden, and Berlin.

The journey of MeetMe began with the launch of myYearbook in 2005 by Dave and Catherine Cook.

Initially intended for high school students, myYearbook quickly grew in popularity and secured funding, raising $4.1 million in 2006. In 2011, myYearbook merged with the Latino social network Quepasa, rebranding itself as MeetMe.

Since then, the company expanded through acquisitions, including Skout in 2016 and LOVOO in 2017, before being acquired by ProSiebenSat.1 Media in 2020.

Badoo

Downloads: 100 million+

Badoo, founded by Andrey Andreev in 2006, is a social networking platform with a focus on dating. Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, and London, UK, the app operates in 190 countries and is available in 47 languages, making it the world’s most widely used dating platform.

Badoo’s parent company, MagicLab, which includes Badoo, Bumble, Chappy, and Lumen, was valued at approximately $3 billion when it was sold to Blackstone in 2019. In 2017, Andreev turned down multiple offers from Match Group for Bumble, including a $1 billion offer, despite ongoing legal battles with Tinder’s parent company.

The app operates on a freemium model and was the most downloaded dating app in 21 countries by 2016. Badoo underwent a rebranding in 2017, adopting a new logo and the tagline “Bigger than Dating.”

Tinder

Downloads: 100 million+

Tinder is a dating platform founded in 2012 by Sean Rad and Justin Mateen at Hatch Labs, an incubator run by InterActiveCorp (IAC). It introduced the swipe-based matchmaking system, transforming the online dating industry.

The app quickly gained traction, growing from 1 match to one billion in just two years.

Today, Tinder has been downloaded over 100 million times, facilitating over 100 billion matches worldwide. It serves approximately 50 million users per month across 190 countries in 45+ languages, making it the largest dating platform globally.

Initially launched on U.S. college campuses, Tinder expanded rapidly, processing over one billion swipes daily by 2014. In 2015, it introduced Tinder Plus, followed by Tinder Gold in 2017.