The United Kingdom is facing critical labour shortages in 2025, leading to a surge in demand for workers across various industries.

Some of the top ten high-demand jobs include roles in agriculture, healthcare, hospitality, construction, logistics, and retail.

These jobs, according to TravelBiz, include farm labourers, chefs, healthcare assistants, electricians, HGV drivers, and more, with salaries ranging from £10.42 per hour to £40,000 per year.

To address these gaps, the UK government is offering several visa options for international workers looking to fill these positions. Below is a detailed breakdown of the top 10 high-demand jobs, their salary ranges, and the visa options available to foreign workers in 2025.

1. Agriculture & horticulture

The UK’s agriculture industry is struggling to find workers for seasonal roles. There is a strong need for positions like fruit and vegetable harvesters, dairy assistants, and farm labourers. Salaries range from £10.42 to £12.00 per hour. Foreign workers can apply for the Seasonal Worker Visa to fill these roles.

2. Hospitality & tourism

With the resurgence of tourism post-COVID-19, the hospitality sector is facing a shortage of skilled workers. Key positions include chefs, bartenders, hotel housekeeping staff, and servers. The salary for these roles is between £10.50 and £14.00 per hour. Foreign workers can apply for the Skilled Worker Visa or Temporary Work Visa.

3. Construction & skilled trades

The construction industry is struggling with a skills gap, especially in trades like plumbing, electrical work, and bricklaying. The salary range is between £15 and £25 per hour. Workers can apply for the Skilled Worker Visa for long-term employment in this sector.

4. Retail & supermarket jobs

Retail roles are always in demand, according to reports, especially during peak shopping periods. High-turnover jobs like warehouse packers, supermarket shelf stockers, and customer service assistants are crucial.

These positions offer salaries between £10.42 and £13.00 per hour. Foreign workers can use the Seasonal Worker Visa or Temporary Work Visa.

5. Logistics & warehousing

With the rise of e-commerce, there is an urgent demand for warehouse and delivery staff. Roles like warehouse order pickers, HGV drivers, and forklift operators are high-demand positions. Salaries range from £12 to £18 per hour, with HGV drivers earning up to £40,000 per year. Workers can apply for the Skilled Worker Visa.

6. Healthcare & social care

Healthcare positions, such as nursing assistants, home caregivers, and social workers, are in high demand in the UK. Salaries range from £10.75 to £16.00 per hour. Foreign workers can apply for the Health and Care Worker Visa.

7. Events & entertainment

The events sector has seen a rise in demand for temporary roles, particularly in event logistics, security, and festival crews. These roles offer salaries ranging from £11 to £14 per hour. Workers can apply for the Temporary Work Visa for seasonal employment.

8. Fishing & seafood processing

The fishing industry, particularly in coastal areas like Scotland, is experiencing a decline in domestic interest, reports inform. Fish processing workers and offshore crew members are needed.

The salary range is between £11 and £15 per hour. Foreign workers can apply for the Skilled Worker Visa or Seasonal Worker Visa.

9. Education & teaching

The UK’s education sector is facing a shortage of qualified teachers, especially for foreign languages. Roles like language instructors and tutors are in high demand, offering salaries from £12 to £22 per hour. The Skilled Worker Visa is required for these positions.

10. Cleaning & domestic services

There is a constant need for cleaning staff, particularly in hotels and commercial offices. High-demand positions include hotel cleaning staff and residential housekeepers. The salary range for these roles is £10.50 to £12.50 per hour. Foreign workers can apply for the Seasonal Worker Visa or Temporary Work Visa.

Visa options for foreign workers

To address labour shortages, the UK government offers various visa options. These include:

1. Seasonal worker visa – This visa allows foreign nationals to work in sectors with short-term labour shortages such as agriculture, retail, and events.

2. Skilled worker visa – Designed for professionals in high-demand industries like healthcare, construction, and logistics, this visa provides long-term employment options.

3. Health and care worker visa – This visa is specifically for healthcare and social care workers, offering fast-track processing and reduced fees.

4. Temporary work visa – This visa is for short-term workers in industries with seasonal demand, such as hospitality and events.

In 2025, foreign workers are looking to play a vital role in addressing the UK’s labour shortages. By understanding the top high-demand sectors, salaries, and available visa options, international job seekers can secure opportunities and contribute to the UK workforce.