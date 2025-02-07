Baobab Nigeria has received an affirmed “Bbb+” rating from Agusto & Co., a leading Pan-African credit rating agency. This rating showcases Baobab Nigeria’s strong financial standing and prudent management practices in Nigeria’s competitive microfinance industry.

This rating which was announced on 3rd February 2025 highlights Baobab Nigeria’s key strengths, a solid liquidity profile, and an experienced management team. These factors position Baobab Nigeria as a reliable financial institution dedicated to serving Nigeria’s growing microfinance sector.

Baobab Nigeria has demonstrated resilience and adaptability despite the challenging macroeconomic environment characterized by high inflation and intense industry competition. The bank is actively developing new products tailored to the evolving needs of its customers, ensuring that financial solutions are inclusive, flexible, and aligned with market demands.

Commenting on the rating, Eric Ntumba, AG CEO, Baobab Nigeria “We are pleased with Agusto & Co.’s affirmation of our ‘Bbb+’ rating, which showcases our commitment to maintaining financial stability and operational excellence. Our strategic focus remains on strengthening our capital base, optimizing our funding structure, and enhancing efficiency to better serve our customers.”

“This is a step further to the impact we are looking to make in the financial services sector. Our services and offerings are strategically focused on improving lives and the economy at large and we are excited to see our impact being recognized.” Eric added.

The bank constantly implements measures to reinforce its financial position and leverages technology and digital solutions to drive operational efficiency, ensuring seamless financial services for its customers.

Baobab Nigeria continues to play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s financial inclusion drive, providing accessible and sustainable financial solutions to individuals and small businesses. This rating further reinforces the bank’s credibility and long-term growth prospects.