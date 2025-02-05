Poland has recently introduced significant changes to its C-Type Schengen Visa, affecting travelers from across the world.

This visa allows individuals to stay for up to 90 days within a 180-day period in Poland and other Schengen countries.

With the updates coming into effect in 2025, international travelers, business visitors, and job seekers will need to adjust to the new regulations.

Notably, this visa is now also available for those exploring job opportunities in Poland, as there is no specific Job Search Visa available in the country.

The changes, which include higher visa fees, stricter application procedures, and increased digitalization of the process, are intended to streamline the system while maintaining security, DAAD Scholarship cites.

C-Type visa fee increase and new application requirements

Reports inform that Poland has increased the fees for the C-Type Schengen visa. The cost for an adult visa will be €80, while children between 6 and 12 years of age will pay €40. This increase brings the fee in line with new Schengen guidelines.

Along with this, the Polish authorities have introduced more stringent application procedures. Applicants will face thorough background checks to prevent misuse of the visa system and to ensure that visitors are following the purpose they specified in their visa applications.

In addition, the application process for a C-type visa has been digitalized, meaning all documents must now be submitted through an online portal. This aims to reduce paperwork and speed up the application process, which has traditionally been slow and cumbersome.

Furthermore, authorities will monitor short-term visitors more closely to ensure they do not overstay or engage in unauthorized work during their stay.

Job hunting with a C-Type visa

Although the C-Type Schengen Visa is commonly used for tourism, business, and visiting family, it has now become an option for those considering employment in Poland. Job seekers can attend job interviews, network, and explore opportunities in the country while on a C-type visa.

However, reports inform that it is crucial to understand that this visa does not permit individuals to work legally in Poland. If a person receives a job offer during their stay, they will need to leave Poland and apply for a National D-Type Work Visa from their home country.

The C-type visa does not allow for conversion into a work visa. If someone overstays their 90-day limit or works illegally while in Poland on a C-type visa, they may face penalties or even a future ban on entering the Schengen Area.

Eligibility criteria and application process

To be eligible for a Poland C-Type Schengen Visa, applicants must meet several requirements. These include:

Valid passport

Proof of travel insurance

Confirmed travel itinerary

Proof of accommodation.

In addition, applicants must show sufficient financial resources to cover their stay in Poland, such as bank statements or sponsorship letters.

The application process for the C-Type visa involves filling out the Schengen Visa Application Form and gathering the necessary supporting documents. Applicants must then book a visa appointment at the nearest Polish embassy or consulate. During the appointment, biometric data, including fingerprints, will be collected for first-time applicants.

The fee of €80 for adults and €40 for children must also be paid at the time of application.

Once submitted, the application will be processed, typically within 10-15 working days. However, processing times may be longer during peak seasons. If approved, the applicant will receive their visa, allowing them to travel to Poland and other Schengen countries within the given 180-day period.

What’s next for C-Type visa holders

With the new rules in place, travelers planning to visit Poland or other Schengen countries on a C-Type visa should be aware of the changes and plan their stay accordingly. The Polish government’s focus on digitalization and stricter monitoring aims to create a more efficient visa system while ensuring compliance with visa regulations.

This marks a significant shift in Poland’s approach to short-term visitors and highlights the country’s effort to maintain a balanced and secure immigration system.