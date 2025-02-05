The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has commenced the deployment of five new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cascades at designated stations in Abuja, effective today.

“As part of our commitment to enhancing gas availability, NNPC is deploying five (5) new cascades in Abuja starting today.

What you should know

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is a more affordable and environmentally friendly alternative compared to gasoline and diesel. Its lower price makes it an attractive choice for mass transit and industries, leading to significant fuel savings and boosting economic efficiency over time.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) recently announced that Nigeria’s CNG conversion grew by over 2,500% in 2024. This growth was driven by the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), which has increased the number of CNG-powered vehicles and trucks in the country to around 50,000 as reported by Nairametrics.

This deployment of these new cascades aligns with the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGi), which seeks to expand the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cleaner and more affordable alternative fuel as this will also enhance gas availability and improve accessibility at designated refueling stations.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is solely focused on making transportation more affordable by powering mass transit and industries with cheaper, cleaner, safer, and more reliable domestically produced.

