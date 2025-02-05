The Nigerian stock market, tracked by the All-Share Index, concluded the trading session on February 5, 2025, on a positive note, gaining 536.54 points to close at 105,324.89.

This reflects a 0.51% increase from the previous close of 104,788.35, as the index corrected back to the 105,000-barrier, which it hit on January 9, 2025.

Trading volume also witnessed a surge, rising by 124% from N471.6 billion recorded the previous day to N1 billion shares.

Market capitalization soared past N65 trillion, closing the day at N65.22 trillion over 15,080 deals.

In terms of individual stock performance, GUINEAINS and ETERNA recorded impressive gains of 10.00% and 9.96%, respectively.

Conversely, MAYBAKER and ACADEMY faced declines of 9.88% and 9.33%, respectively. Additionally, ACCESSCORP and FBNH emerged as leaders in trading activity, significantly influencing the day’s turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 105,324.89 points

Previous ASI: 104,788.35 points

Day Change: 0.51%

Year-to-Date Performance: +2.33%

Volume Traded: 1 billion shares

Market Cap: N65.2 trillion

Top 5 gainers

GUINEAINS: up 10.00% to N0.88

ETERNA: up 9.96% to N30.35

CADBURY: up 9.95% to N24.30

INTENEGINS: up 9.91% to N2.33

FBNH: up 9.56% to N32.10

Top 5 losers

MAYBAKER: down 9.88% to N7.75

ACADEMY: down 9.33% to N2.72

THOMASWY: down 9.31% to N1.85

DEAPCAP: down 6.80% to N0.96

TIP: down 6.72 to N3.47

Trading volume

The trading volume experienced a significant surge of 124%, rising to 1 billion shares from 471.6 million.

ACCESSCORP led the market with an impressive 473.2 million shares traded.

FBNH closely followed, contributing 99 million shares.

UACN secured the third position with 46.3 million shares traded.

ZENITHBANK and AIICO also made noteworthy contributions, with 44.7 million and 33.1 million shares traded, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, the session was dominated by:

ACCESSCORP, achieving transactions worth N12.5 billion.

FBNH contributed a notable N3 billion.

ZENITHBANK and UACN added N2.2 billion and N1.6 billion, respectively.

MTNN rounded off the day with N1.3 billion in trade.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, OANDO and WAPCO recorded gains of 2.26% and 0.64%, respectively.

The FUGAZ group exhibited positive results, with all members finishing in the green:

FBNH soared by 9.56%, followed by ACCESSCORP with a 6.31% gain.

GTCO, ZENITHBANK, and UBA each gained 3.23%, 1.63%, and 0.67%, respectively.

Market outlook

The market appears set for positive developments, with an influx of financial results in late January and early February.

If the index maintains bullish momentum above the 105,000-barrier without being seen as overbought, it may continue its ascent beyond the 106,000-threshold, making a new high.