Imperial College Business School has announced the African Future Leader Scholarship for the academic year 2025/2026.

This scholarship moves to support exceptional African students with strong leadership potential as they pursue a Full-Time MBA at Imperial College.

The African Future Leader Scholarship provides several benefits to recipients.

The most notable, as provided by the institution, is the £20,000 financial award, which helps reduce the cost of tuition for the Full-Time MBA program at Imperial College Business School.

In addition to financial support, the scholarship offers recognition for exceptional leadership potential. Successful candidates will also gain exposure to a diverse, global student body at Imperial College and will have access to networking opportunities with leading faculty, industry professionals, and a vast alumni network.

Eligibility requirements

To be considered for the African Future Leader Scholarship, applicants must meet certain criteria. The scholarship is open to residents of one of the 54 African countries as defined by the United Nations.

Applicants must demonstrate a proven track record of leadership and the potential to lead. This could be shown through:

Academic achievements

Professional experience,

Internships, or significant contributions to the community

In addition to leadership, applicants must have a strong overall application, which includes a successful interview performance and relevant professional experience.

This scholarship is not available to students who are already enrolled at Imperial College Business School.

How to apply

Candidates interested in applying for the African Future Leader Scholarship must first apply for the Full-Time MBA program at Imperial College Business School. Those who submit their applications during one of the first four admission rounds and receive an offer for the MBA program will automatically be considered for the scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded throughout the admissions cycle, and candidates will be notified of their status on the following dates:

Round 1: Week of Monday, 25 November 2024

Round 2: Week of Monday, 31 March 2025

Round 3: Week of Monday, 26 May 2025

Round 4: Week of Monday, 30 June 2025

Since the scholarship is limited, applicants are encouraged to apply in the earlier rounds for the best chance of receiving the award.

The African Future Leader Scholarship at Imperial College Business School offers African students the chance to continue their education and leadership development at the institution. The scholarship provides financial support and access to its resources, allowing recipients to study at the school.

For more information on the scholarship and how to apply, visit Imperial College Business School’s official website. The institution encourages interested applicants with inquiries to contact through this email: mba@imperial.ac.uk