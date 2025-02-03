In recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to Nigeria’s technology and financial sectors, John Obaro, Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs, has been named Titan of the Year at the ThisDay 2025 Awards.

The award honours his pioneering innovations, visionary leadership and relentless commitment to leveraging technology for economic and social transformation.

For over three decades, Obaro has reshaped the landscape of indigenous software development, proving that African innovation can solve Africa’s challenges. From revolutionising financial technology with Remita, which powers the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and enables seamless payments across sectors, to transforming workforce management with HumanManager, he has played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s digital economy.

RelatedStories No Content Available

His leadership has not only positioned SystemSpecs as an industry leader but also set new standards for financial inclusion, governance, and economic efficiency.

Beyond his corporate success, Obaro built a Legacy of innovation and impact. He is deeply committed to nurturing talent and driving social impact. His belief in the power of education and youth development is exemplified by initiatives like the Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC), which has encouraged critical thinking and digital literacy among young Nigerians. His mentorship and advocacy for a thriving indigenous tech ecosystem continue to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs and innovators.

“This recognition is not just about me; it reflects the collective effort of the incredible SystemSpecs team,” Obaro stated. “We remain dedicated to developing solutions that empower businesses, individuals, and governments, proving that technology is a force for good.”

His status a trailblazer in African Tech is further confirmed with other recognitions including multiple Honorary Doctorates, a Lifetime Achievement Award in Technology, and a Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Obaro’s influence extends far beyond SystemSpecs. He is a thought leader, mentor, and advocate for digital transformation, ensuring that African technology does not just compete globally but leads.

Under John Obaro’s leadership, SystemSpecs is poised to drive the next wave of innovation, solidifying Nigeria’s place on the global digital map.

About SystemSpecs

SystemSpecs is a leading technology group that has operated in Nigeria and other African countries for over 33 years. The company invests in and manages software technology companies through leadership expertise, support services, and advisory. Its mission is to design and develop holistic software tools and platforms that empower businesses and individuals to succeed in today’s financial landscape and tomorrow’s digital ecosystem. This mission is achieved by delivering strategic expertise across its subsidiaries: Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), HumanManager Limited (HML), SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), and SystemSpecs Deelaa Limited.