South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended his government’s land policy, stating that it serves the interests of its citizens and does not justify criticism from the United States.

In a post on X on Monday, Ramaphosa responded to US President Donald Trump’s threat to cut funding to South Africa, reaffirming that the policy is guided by constitutional principles.

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land. The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution.

“South Africa, like the United States of America and other countries, has always had expropriation laws that balance the need for public usage of land and the protection of rights of property owners,” President Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted on Monday.

President Trump’s accusations

The United States had earlier announced a suspension of financial aid to South Africa following allegations of human rights violations linked to land expropriation policies.

President Trump made the declaration in a post on his Truth Social account on Sunday, citing concerns over property rights and the treatment of certain groups in the country.

“South Africa is confiscating land and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY. It is a bad situation that the Radical Left Media doesn’t want to so much as mention. A massive Human Rights VIOLATION, at a minimum, is happening for all to see. The United States won’t stand for it, we will act. Also, I will be cutting off future funding to South Africa until a full investigation into the situation has been completed,” Trump stated.

US-South Africa Relations at a Crossroads

The decision comes amid ongoing tensions between the US and South Africa, particularly concerning land reform policies in the country. South Africa’s government, led by the African National Congress (ANC), has been pursuing a policy of land expropriation allegedly without compensation, a controversial initiative aimed at addressing historical inequalities in land ownership.

While the South African government insists that the policy is necessary for economic transformation and redressing apartheid-era injustices, critics—including Trump—argue that it threatens property rights, foreign investment, and economic stability.

Trump’s allegations of human rights violations appear to be linked to concerns raised by some advocacy groups about attacks on farmers, forced land seizures, and racial tensions in rural areas. However, South African authorities have consistently denied these claims, maintaining that their land reform efforts are being carried out within legal and constitutional frameworks.

Potential Impact of US Funding Cut

The US provides significant economic aid and trade support to South Africa, primarily through initiatives like the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which grants South African exports preferential access to the US market.

A reduction or suspension of aid could have far-reaching implications for the country’s economic stability, trade relations, and diplomatic ties with Washington.

If Trump’s proposed funding cut extends to broader economic partnerships, it could put pressure on South Africa’s trade relations and potentially affect foreign investment sentiment.