Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) has revealed that despite having access to 4G coverage, 60% of Nigerians do not use mobile internet.

Angela Wamola, Sub-Saharan Africa Head of GSMA, addressed these concerns during an interactive webinar session organized by GSMA over the weekend.

She highlighted the disconnect between the availability of 4G coverage and the actual use of mobile internet, pointing out that while a majority of Nigerians have access to 4G coverage, many do not utilize mobile internet services.

“Overall, just to place Nigeria in the context of Sub-Saharan Africa, which mirrors the challenges that we face, we see only about 19% of our population are using mobile internet using a smartphone, and another 8% are using mobile internet but using a smart feature phone,” Wamola said.

She added, “Now you’ll have a huge section of about 60% of our population who have access to at least a 4G coverage today but have never used mobile internet. That number is 60%, and we break it down as follows: 18% have a phone but are not using mobile internet, and another 42% don’t even have a device, and therefore will not be able to use mobile internet.”

GSMA highlighted that this gap in the adoption of mobile internet reveals a critical challenge in expanding digital inclusion across the country.

She further emphasized that, despite global advancements, 4G adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to reach only 50% by 2030. High infrastructure costs, outdated technologies, rising energy prices, and forex volatility continue to hinder telecom expansion, especially in rural areas.

Without significant investment and policy support, she disclosed that Nigeria risks falling behind in the global digital economy, impacting GDP growth, tax revenues, and overall productivity.

The GSMA Sub-Saharan Africa Head also pointed to the slow adoption of 5G in the region, with Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya accounting for more than half of the continent’s 5G connections. By 2030, 5G coverage is expected to reach just 17% of the population.

She cautioned that without urgent action, Africa risks further lagging in digital transformation. To address this challenge, she called on Nigeria’s government and telecom operators to prioritize 5G infrastructure, which would attract investment and foster innovation.

The telecom sector remains crucial to Nigeria’s economy, contributing 13.5% (N33 trillion) to GDP in 2023. Further digitalization in key sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, transport, and government could add another 2 percentage points to GDP by 2028.