The GSMA Board of Directors has elected Ralph Mupita as its new Deputy Chair, effective immediately, to serve until the end of 2026.

The telecom company announced the appointment in a statement published on its website.

“The GSMA Board of Directors has elected Ralph Mupita as Deputy Chair for the remainder of the Board term, until the end of 2026,” the statement read

Mupita, who is the Group President and CEO of MTN Group, will assist the Board and Chair in overseeing the strategic direction of the organization.

GSMA represents the world’s mobile operators and companies within the broader mobile ecosystem.

What they said

Vivek Badrinath, Director General of the GSMA, welcomed Mupita’s appointment, emphasizing his wealth of experience and its importance to the industry’s future.

“My warmest congratulations to Mr Mupita on being elected as the Deputy Chair of the GSMA Board. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the dynamic landscape of our industry. I look forward to working closely with him and the Board.”

Mupita acknowledged the significance of the appointment, particularly in light of ongoing technological advancements and increasing digital adoption across Africa.

“This appointment is a great honour as it comes at a time of rapid developments in technology and increasing digital adoption across Africa. Mobile technology will play a critical part in addressing the pressing challenges facing our communities and unlocking the full potential of Africa and the rest of the Global South, ensuring that no one is left behind in this journey toward a more connected future,” Mupita stated.

Reaffirming his commitment to GSMA’s mission, he emphasized his dedication to supporting its strategic direction and fostering industry innovation

“I am committed to supporting the strategic direction of the GSMA, which plays a pivotal role in representing the global mobile ecosystem. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and positive change in the industry.”

Ralph Mupita’s background

Ralph Mupita has been serving as the Group President and CEO of MTN Group since September 2020.

Prior to this role, he was the Chief Financial Officer of MTN Group from April 2017.

During his tenure, he has played a key role in strengthening the company’s financial position and strategic planning, overseeing the successful listing of MTN subsidiaries in Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Before joining MTN, Mupita was the CEO for Old Mutual Emerging Markets, offering financial services across 19 countries in Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

He holds a BSc. Engineering (Hons) and an MBA from the University of Cape Town and has completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.