The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has raised concerns over the widespread issues of human trafficking and irregular migration, which have now become endemic across all 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

The agency is seeking greater collaboration with other state and federal bodies to address these growing challenges, with a particular emphasis on the need for coordinated efforts to tackle trafficking and migration violations.

Ganiu Aganran, the Zonal Commander of NAPTIP in Benin, emphasized the agency’s comprehensive strategy to address these issues. He stated:

“NAPTIP uses five approaches of policy, partnership, protection, prosecution, and prevention in tackling trafficking in persons and irregular migration,” he said.

Collaboration with migration agency

During a courtesy visit by the Edo State Migration Agency (EDSMA), led by Director-General Lucky Agazuma Aganran emphasized the importance of synergy between NAPTIP and EDSMA, particularly in the areas of investigation and arrests.

“We have to work together in awareness creation and intelligence sharing. When there is a need for referral of cases, arrest, and investigation, don’t hesitate to call us because we are there for you.”

Director-General Agazuma expressed EDSMA’s dedication to combating human trafficking and irregular migration.

“Also we are here to let you know that the Edo State Taskforce on Human Trafficking dovetails into Edo State Migration Agency, and seek your support and collaboration in tackling trafficking and illegal migration in the state,” he said.

This collaboration aims to strengthen efforts in addressing the pervasive issues of human trafficking and irregular migration in Nigeria.

What you should know

According to the Global Slavery Index (2023), Nigeria ranks among the top 10 countries with the highest number of trafficked persons, with an estimated 1.4 million Nigerians trapped in modern slavery, the majority being women and girls.

Several factors contribute to the prevalence of human trafficking in Nigeria, including economic challenges that drive individuals to seek better opportunities abroad, making them vulnerable to traffickers.

Limited educational opportunities and skill development also increase susceptibility to exploitation, while societal expectations and gender biases can lead to the marginalization of certain groups, heightening their risk of trafficking. Furthermore, inadequate enforcement of laws against trafficking allows perpetrators to operate with relative impunity.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has been involved in implementing Nigeria’s National Action Plan (NAP) on Human Trafficking for 2022-2026. The initiative aims to combat human trafficking through clear objectives and coordinated efforts among stakeholders.