Eunisell Interlinked Plc, a provider of electrical and electronic solutions, has published its unaudited financial results for the six months ending 31 December 2024.

According to the statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the company’s revenue, covering the periods from July to December 2024, increased by 961%, rising to ₦974 million from ₦91 million in the same period of 2023.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased to ₦267 million, marking a significant recovery from a loss of ₦13 million in the second half of 2023.

This improvement is part of a broader gain in profitability for Eunisell Interlinked Plc, a supplier of integrated engineering and technology solutions across sectors such as Oil and Gas, Industrial, and Power. The company also saw its net profit margin rise to 27%, compared to a negative margin in the same period last year.

Key metrics include a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 25%, up from a negative position in the prior year, and earnings per share (EPS) of ₦2.26, compared to a negative figure in the same period of 2023.

The company’s CEO, Chris Okoro, attributed the results to the company’s focus on innovation, customer service, and cost management.

“We are satisfied with the performance. The results reflect our efforts to manage costs and deliver value to our customers,” said Mr. Okoro.

He further stated that the company plans to expand its customer base and increase investment in technology during the coming fiscal year.