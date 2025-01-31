A new report from Amnesty International reveals migrant workers in Canada face “shocking abuse and discrimination” under the country’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP).

The report, published on Thursday, highlights the exploitation of workers in low-wage sectors such as agriculture, food processing, construction, and hospitality.

According to CNN, The Amnesty report criticizes the structure of Canada’s TFWP, noting that it leaves workers vulnerable to exploitation due to “harmful provisions” in the program.

One key issue is the use of closed work permits, which tie workers to a single employer and give employers control over both their migration status and working conditions.

Reports cite that Amnesty interviewed 44 migrant workers, mostly from countries in the Global South, who reported various forms of abuse, including unpaid wages and excessive working hours.

Many workers also described severe working conditions, including lack of rest days and unsafe environments that led to injuries or health issues. Some workers were also tasked with the most physically demanding jobs.

Personal accounts of abuse

Among the workers interviewed, Bénédicte, a woman from Cameroon, shared her experience of psychological and sexual abuse while working on a farm in Canada.

She was on a two-year closed work permit, and after leaving the farm in July 2018, her employer cancelled her work permit, leaving her with irregular migration status. “I did not expect to be a slave here,” she said.

Miguel, a Guatemalan worker, also spoke of severe control by his employer, who confiscated his passport and placed cameras in his living and working spaces. He described his experience as one of constant surveillance and fear.

Inadequate living conditions and further discrimination

Amnesty also found that many migrant workers were forced to live in inadequate housing, with some lacking basic necessities like drinking water.

In addition to the poor living conditions, several workers faced racial discrimination and were given the most challenging tasks due to their backgrounds.

Erika Guevara-Rosas, senior director for research, advocacy, policy, and campaigns at Amnesty International, expressed concern over the situation.

“The abuse experienced by migrant workers in Canada is deeply troubling, especially for a country that claims to be a leader when it comes to protecting human rights,” she said.

Calls for reform and government response

Further reports cite that in response to the findings, Ketty Nivyabandi, an official at Amnesty International Canada, urged Canadian leaders to implement reforms to ensure the TFWP aligns with Canada’s human rights obligations and respects workers’ rights.

The Canadian government acknowledged the report, with spokesperson Nancy Caron stating,

“The government of Canada takes the safety and dignity of temporary foreign workers very seriously and has been taking strong action to protect workers.”

Caron highlighted that temporary foreign workers in Canada are entitled to the same employment standards, rights, and protections as Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

She also noted that the government is working to improve the program, including initiatives for private health insurance, a tip line for reporting issues, and open work permits that allow workers to change employers.