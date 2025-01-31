A recent report from the Cedefop Labour and Skills Shortage Index (LSSI) has revealed that nearly every sector in Europe will experience significant labour shortages in 2025.

These shortages will impact healthcare, IT, engineering, construction, and service industries.

The LSSI forecasts that these gaps will continue into 2035, with three main factors behind the shortages: employment growth, retirements, and imbalances in supply and demand.

The findings highlight opportunities for skilled workers worldwide to fill these critical roles.

Key jobs in high demand

The LSSI report outlines the sectors facing the most significant shortages, including both high-skilled and low-skilled jobs.

High-skilled jobs

The report identifies healthcare professionals, IT experts, engineers, and legal/social workers as being in urgent demand. Healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and personal care workers, are needed due to the increasing demand for healthcare services and the retirement of existing workers.

IT roles such as AI specialists and cybersecurity analysts are required to support Europe’s ongoing digital transformation. Engineers, especially those working in renewable energy and green technologies, are also in high demand due to Europe’s shift toward sustainability.

Medium-skilled jobs

There is also a growing need for skilled tradespeople, such as electricians, plumbers, and carpenters, to support the construction sector. Manufacturing workers and machine operators are needed to meet the demands of industrial production, despite the rise of automation.

Additionally, transport and logistics roles, such as truck drivers and delivery workers, are in short supply due to the growing need to support supply chain operations.

Low-skilled jobs

Europe’s service sector is also struggling to fill positions in hospitality, retail, and personal care. As tourism rebounds, roles like hotel staff, restaurant workers, and customer service agents are in high demand.

Similarly, the aging population in Europe has led to an increased need for personal care workers and home support aides.

Labour shortages across EU countries

The LSSI report highlights the differences in labour shortages across EU member states. Some countries are facing shortages in all skill levels, while others have specific gaps in high-skilled or low-skilled jobs.

Germany, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, and Ireland face shortages across all sectors, including healthcare, IT, construction, and services.

Countries needing high-skilled workers

Italy, Poland, Czechia, and Slovakia are seeing significant shortages in high-skilled professions, especially in healthcare, IT, and engineering. These countries are not facing major gaps in low-skilled jobs.

Countries struggling with low-skilled jobs

Bulgaria, Ireland, and Portugal have an abundance of high-skilled workers but are struggling to fill low-skilled positions in retail, hospitality, and personal care.

Countries with mixed labour shortages

Greece, Spain, and the Netherlands have mixed shortages, requiring both high-skilled and low-skilled workers to address labour gaps.

The impact of AI and automation

The LSSI report also examines the impact of automation and AI on the job market. While some roles, such as clerical, administrative, and assembly jobs, are expected to decline due to automation, AI will not replace human-focused jobs. Professions in healthcare, skilled trades, and engineering are expected to continue growing.

“New opportunities will arise, especially in AI and green technologies,” the report states.

How skilled workers can benefit from EU labour shortages

DAAD Scholarship informs that skilled workers worldwide have the opportunity to fill critical gaps in Europe’s workforce. Job seekers can take the following steps to take advantage of these openings:

Identify the countries and sectors where their skills are most needed.

Apply for EU work visas, many of which offer fast-tracking for skill-shortage occupations.

Explore job vacancies through official EU job portals.

Upskill in high-demand areas like AI, renewable energy, and digital technologies.

As the report notes, “EU labour shortages will persist beyond 2025,” making now an ideal time for skilled workers to enter the European job market.

A growing need for skilled workers in Europe

The LSSI 2025 report paints a clear picture of Europe’s labour shortages, which span multiple sectors and skill levels. Skilled workers from around the world are needed to fill these gaps, and the window of opportunity is wide open for those ready to contribute to Europe’s evolving job market.