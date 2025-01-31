The youths of the Ogoni ethnic nationality have demanded to be included in the plans of the Federal Government to resume oil and gas production in the region.

The President General of Ogoni Youth Federation, Yamaabana Legborsi, while speaking at the Ogoni Youth stakeholder’s extraordinary meeting held in Port Harcourt on Thursday, argued that youths and women should be included in any deliberations around the planned resumption of exploration in Ogoniland.

Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government is planning to resume oil and gas production in Ogoniland, particularly on OML 11/51 in Ogoni fields.

Legborsi, who was the convener of the meeting, read a communiqué signed by 26 Ogoni youths decrying the non-inclusion of ‘’critical component of women and youth stakeholders’’ in the community engagements with the federal government.

He noted that the youths were not opposed to oil production and were confident in the National Security Adviser’s appointment to lead deliberations.

“We urge him to harmonise and bring together all stakeholders’ interests, particularly young people, for a smooth and robust discussion for results.

‘’This oversight does not augur well with us, but with love and humility to our leaders, we appeal for proper inclusion and representation moving forward,’ he said.

Legborsi said that as leaders of tomorrow, they needed be to incorporated into the scheme of things of importance in order to get it right in future when the leaders of today leave the stage.

He, however, commended the President for his courage and will to end the three and a half decades of Ogoni’s struggle for social, economic, political and environmental justice owing to Ogoni’s environment and livelihood devastation.

He noted that the struggle resulted in a stalemate between the Ogoni people, the Federal Government of Nigeria, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and others.

“We welcome the idea of oil exploration activities in Ogoniland, as we believe the modus operandi this time would be different from what was obtainable in the past,” he explained.

He said that they were displeased by the misunderstanding and economic disconnection between the federal government and the Ogoni people and therefore, would support their leaders on the issue.

Legborsi said that a carefully selected steering committee of the Ogoni youth stakeholders had been drawn to interface and join forces with other Ogoni leaders to deliberate on the important issues concerning their future.

“We, therefore, urge everyone to keep faith in the government to herald a peaceful and fruitful outcome,

He appealed that the Ogoni people should be included in the talks concerning the nomination and approval of investors for the operation and development of the Ogoni Fields in OML 11/51.

He thanked major stakeholders who attracted the development to the Ogoni, including Gov. Siminilayi Fubara, Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister and the Ogoni leaders.

