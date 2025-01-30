Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank, a leading financial institution dedicated to empowering micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, celebrated International Day of Education by hosting workshops students at Higher Ground Mega School and New Revelation School in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event focused on the theme “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation,” emphasized the importance of balancing technological advancements with human creativity and critical thinking.

The interactive workshops covered financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and the role of technology in education. Students also participated in a quiz competition, with winners receiving prizes and educational materials.

Speaking on the initiative, Elvis Kwabena OHENEBA, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank, expressed the bank’s commitment to supporting education and community development. “Investing in our youth is crucial for Nigeria’s future. We believe in fostering a generation of leaders who can navigate the complexities of a rapidly changing world.”

Kayode Abraham, Head, Marketing and Communications, Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank highlighted the significance of financial literacy for young people. “Empowering students with financial knowledge equip them to make informed decisions and build a strong foundation for their future.”

Advans Nigeria, along with the Group’s African affiliates, have consistently supported education finance. Key achievements as of December 2024 include:

About 10,000 active education-related loans disbursed, totalling €5.3 million.

More than 7,600 children’s savings accounts opened, representing €1.4 million in deposits.

Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, and this event underscores its dedication to education and youth development. For more information on about Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank, visit our website at www.advansnigeria.com, or follow us on our social media platforms.

