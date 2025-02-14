Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Elizabeth Odetayo as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO), with effect from February 1, 2025.

This strategic appointment underscores the bank’s commitment to fostering leadership from within and strengthening its executive team to drive continued growth and innovation.

Mrs. Odetayo brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of excellence to her new role. Prior to her appointment as DCEO, she served as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Advans La Fayette Microfinance, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the bank’s financial strategy, ensuring robust fiscal management, and supporting its mission to provide inclusive financial services to underserved communities.

With over two decades of experience in the financial services sector, Mrs. Odetayo has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of the microfinance industry. Her expertise in financial management, risk assessment, and operational efficiency has been instrumental in advancing the bank’s objectives and enhancing its impact on clients and stakeholders.

In her new role as DCEO, Mrs. Odetayo will work closely with the Chief Executive Officer and the executive team to drive the bank’s strategic initiatives, optimize operational performance, and expand its reach to empower more individuals and businesses with access to tailored financial solutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Gaetan Debuchy, Chief Executive Officer of Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank, said: “Elizabeth’s appointment as Deputy CEO is a testament to her dedication, expertise, and outstanding contributions to our bank. Her deep understanding of our operations and her commitment to our mission position her to help steer the bank toward achieving its strategic goals. We are confident that her leadership will further strengthen our ability to deliver impactful financial services to our clients.”

Mrs. Odetayo expressed her enthusiasm for the new role, stating: “I am honoured to take on this new responsibility and to continue contributing to the growth and success of the bank. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to drive innovation, enhance customer experience, and expand our reach to create lasting value for the communities we serve.”

Advans La Fayette Microfinance remains committed to its mission of fostering financial inclusion and empowering individuals and businesses through accessible and sustainable financial solutions.

The appointment of Mrs. Elizabeth Odetayo as DCEO marks an exciting new chapter in the bank’s journey toward achieving its vision.

The promotion of Mrs. Odetayo and over 130 staff in 2024 is a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to empowering its employees, fostering a culture of excellence, and driving productivity against all odds.

By investing in internal talent, Advans continues to build a strong, motivated workforce that is equipped to deliver on its mission and vision.

About Advans Nigeria

Advans La Fayette Microfinance is a leading international microfinance bank dedicated to providing inclusive financial services to individuals, micro-entrepreneurs, and small businesses. With a focus on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and sustainable growth, the bank is committed to driving economic empowerment and financial inclusion across its markets. For more information about Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank, visit our website at www.advansnigeria.com, or follow us on our social media platforms.