The Federal Government has unveiled plans to roll out the National Single Window (NSW) system, which is set to reduce the cost of doing business at Nigerian ports.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adeboyega Oyetola, during a stakeholders’ forum held in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mr. Oyetola explained that the NSW system is designed to streamline port operations, improve transparency, and minimize delays, all of which will contribute to significant cost reductions for businesses.

“The executive decision to implement the National Single Window system alongside the Port Community System (led by the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy through the Nigerian Port Authority) marks a pivotal step in this direction, demonstrating the government’s commitment to modernizing trade processes and maximizing the utilization of our marine resources,” he stated.

He further emphasized that the system would not only drive cost savings but also strengthen overall trade facilitation.

“The cumulative impact across all areas, including reduced costs, enhanced efficiency, and greater transparency, ultimately contributes to the overall ease of doing business,” Mr. Oyetola added.

In addition to the NSW, the federal government is focusing on multimodal connectivity to further boost trade and reduce transportation costs.

Connecting trade stakeholders

Dr. Abu Dantsoho, the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports, spoke about the role of the NSW in interconnecting all stakeholders involved in foreign trade.

He highlighted that the system would provide a comprehensive platform for various users, including importers, exporters, commercial banks, carriers, Customs, ministries, and other government agencies, enabling them to perform trade operations seamlessly.

“The implementation of NSW interconnects all stakeholders involved in foreign trade and enables them to perform trade procedures on one platform.

“It provides a comprehensive online environment for all governmental and business users such as importers, exporters, commercial banks, carriers, Customs, ministries, and other government agencies to perform trade operations,” Dr. Dantsoho said

Dr. Dantsoho also highlighted the global significance of the Single Window operation, describing it as the best practice for electronic exchange of information related to trade.

“The Single Window operation is the global trade best practice for the electronic exchange of information relating to over 500 million TEU movements and billions of tonnes of cargo for sea, air, and land transport modes,” he explained.

Mr. Oyetola also highlighted the transformative potential of the NSW system for Nigeria’s maritime sector. “Under President Tinubu’s leadership, the NSW system will streamline trade processes, promote transparency, and unlock Nigeria’s immense maritime potential. The implementation of NSW and the Port Community System (PCS) will revolutionize port operations, reduce clearance times, eliminate revenue leakages, positioning Nigeria as a global trade hub,” he noted.

Modernizing Nigeria’s ports

The Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to modernize Nigeria’s ports, including advancing multimodal connectivity, exploring a National Flag Carrier through Public-Private Partnerships, and positioning Nigeria as West Africa’s maritime hub.

“We’re also advancing multimodal connectivity, modernizing ports, and exploring a National Flag Carrier via Public-Private Partnerships. With these efforts, Nigeria is on the path to becoming West Africa’s maritime hub, driving economic growth, creating jobs, and fostering global competitiveness,” Mr. Oyetola said.

This initiative is expected to significantly transform Nigeria’s port operations, enhance trade efficiency, and position the country as a leader in global maritime trade.