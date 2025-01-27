The price of tomatoes in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria has significantly dropped due to a glut caused by the ongoing harvest season.

Farmers and traders have attributed the price crash to the surplus supply, which occurs annually between January and March.

A tomato glut refers to a situation where an excess harvest of tomatoes leads to a price drop.

According to reports by the News Agency of Nigeria, the price of a 50kg basket of tomatoes now sells for as low as N10,000 to N12,000, depending on the species. In the northern part of the country, a 25kg plastic crate is priced between N6,000 and N7,000.

In Lagos, the price of a big basket of tomatoes has fallen to N13,000–N15,000, compared to the N140,000–N150,000 price range recorded in May 2024. This represents a decrease of approximately 90% over an eight-month period.

The Chairman of the Tomato Growers and Processors Association of Nigeria (Kaduna State Chapter), Mr. Rabiu Zuntu, said the glut is a result of the January-to-March harvest period, during which tomato plants produce an abundance of fruits. This surplus often leads to reduced prices and significant post-harvest losses.

“One of the problems we face in the tomato sector is that the period from January, February, and March is that of tomato glut,” Zuntu explained.

He added that approximately 50% of harvested tomatoes are lost during this period due to inadequate storage facilities and limited processing capabilities.

“Presently, we only have a few functioning tomato processing facilities to help reduce the post-harvest losses we witness annually,” he said.

Urgent need for preservation

Zuntu urged consumers to take advantage of the low prices to stock up and preserve tomatoes for future use.

“We usually advise consumers this period to preserve as much tomatoes as they can to cushion the effect when the produce gets expensive later in the year,” he said.

He further highlighted small-scale preservation methods that households can adopt, such as blending, boiling, and storing tomatoes in airtight jars, which can last up to six months.

Another traditional method involves burying tomatoes underground in a humid environment to maintain freshness.

“However, these preservation methods may not be able to work for large-scale preservation and storage of the produce,” Zuntu cautioned.

Vendors confirm price drop

Traders in Lagos also acknowledged the significant price drop. Mrs. Queen Oloyede, a trader at Surulere, noted that a 50kg basket of tomatoes now sells for N15,000–N20,000 at the Mile 12 market.

“Since a week ago, a basket of 50kg tomatoes sells at the Mile 12 market for between N15,000 and N20,000. I advise customers to begin to stock up for the time the produce will be scarce in the market,” Oloyede said.

However, Mrs. Judith Amen pointed out that the highest quality tomatoes still come at a premium price. “Presently, the highest quality of tomatoes at the Mile 12 market sells between N35,000 and N37,000 for a 50kg basket. People should preserve the quantity they can buy,” she advised.

Consumers share challenges

Some consumers expressed concerns about their ability to preserve tomatoes effectively. Mrs. Catherine Eigbedion, a resident of Agege, attributed her limited preservation efforts to an inconsistent electricity supply.

“With tomatoes in surplus this period and at a favorable price, it is advisable to buy in bulk and stock for the scarce days. Not everyone knows the local preservation techniques due to the inconsistent electricity situation. I just buy enough to last me for a week,” Eigbedion said.

Similarly, Mrs. Ebere Dudu from Dopemu emphasized the unpredictability of tomato prices. “We are glad that there are enough fresh tomatoes in the market and they are very affordable. Because we cannot predict the price of tomatoes in the coming months, I buy as much as I can and preserve for the rainy days,” she explained.