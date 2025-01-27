Experts warn that noise levels above 70 decibels can cause hearing loss, and heart issues, emphasizing the need for greater awareness and action to mitigate the harmful effects of prolonged noise exposure on public health.

These experts say noise pollution is a significant yet overlooked public health issue.

Decibels (dB) are a unit of measurement used to express the intensity or loudness of sound.

The scale is logarithmic, meaning each increase of 10 decibels represents a tenfold increase in sound intensity.

Health risks of prolonged exposure

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, Dr. Adewale Senu, a public health physician, warned that exposure to noise above 70 decibels could lead to hearing impairment, hypertension, stress, and cardiovascular problems.

He also highlighted that noise disrupts sleep, with chronic deprivation linked to diabetes, obesity, and weakened immunity.

“People living near busy roads, airports, and industrial areas face heightened risks. This is not just about discomfort; it is a serious health crisis,” Senu said.

He further referenced the World Health Organization (WHO), which states that noise exposure during sleep can increase the risk of heart disease by 5% to 10%.

For residents like Ms. Chaliya Bindul, who lives near a panel beater workshop in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the consequences are already evident.

She shared, “I struggle with constant headaches and fatigue. My children also find it hard to concentrate on their studies because of the incessant noise.”

The need for collective action

Environmental health experts emphasize the need for collective efforts to tackle this growing issue.

Mr. Iniobong Okoh, an environmental expert, proposed several solutions, including stricter industrial noise regulations, improved urban planning with acoustic considerations, and public education on noise reduction strategies.

Okoh urged the government to enforce noise control measures and promote soundproofing in both public and private spaces.

“Noise pollution goes beyond inconvenience; it requires urgent policy intervention to protect public health. For individuals, simple actions such as using earplugs, reducing generator use, and observing quiet hours can help minimize exposure,” he added.

Identifying high noise pollution areas

A 2024 report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) identified Lagos and Port Harcourt as the most noise-polluted cities in the country.

The report noted that daytime noise levels in these cities often reached 85 decibels, significantly exceeding the WHO’s recommended residential limit of 55 decibels.

Further studies highlight the dangers of excessive noise. Research in Port Harcourt identified major contributors such as traffic, industrial activities, and generators, all of which elevate noise levels in the city.

Similarly, a study on traffic noise in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State found average noise levels of 71.7 decibels, well above the WHO’s recommended daytime standard for residential areas.

These findings reinforce the urgent need for targeted noise control measures in urban centres to safeguard public health.