The Benue State Bureau of Livestock Development and Transboundary Animal Diseases Control has confirmed a rabies outbreak, with seven people infected across two local government areas.

Dr. Aondoakaa Asambe, Director-General (DG) of the Bureau announced on Monday in Makurdi.

He stated that the bureau was alerted to suspected rabies cases following reports of a dog bite incident affecting multiple individuals and confirmed that the cases were found in Adikpo in Kwande LGA and Gboko LGA.

Investigation and contact tracing

Asambe explained that a total of seven individuals were bitten by the dog and that the government has initiated contact tracing to identify those involved.

He further revealed that investigations showed the infected dog in Adikpo had been sold to vendors for processing and consumption.

“Thankfully, the dog’s head was retrieved and submitted to the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) in Vom, Plateau, where laboratory results confirmed the presence of the rabies virus.

“Rabies is a deadly zoonotic disease with serious implications for both human and animal health,” he added.

Global impact of rabies

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that over 55,000 people die from rabies each year, with the majority of cases resulting from dog bites.

“This outbreak highlights the urgent need for action to meet the WHO’s 2030 goal of eliminating rabies transmitted through dog bites,” Asambe said.

Steps taken to address the outbreak

Asambe said that the result also showed that the dog bite in Gboko local government was also a rabies case.

In response to the outbreak, he said the bureau, in collaboration with the One Health Development Initiative (OHDI) and other critical stakeholders, has taken steps to address it.

“Tracing and identifying exposed individuals for immediate medical intervention.

“Community sensitisation campaigns to raise awareness about rabies prevention and control.

“Ring vaccination of dogs in Adikpo and the launch of a mass anti-rabies vaccination campaign across Kwande and Gboko to curb the spread of the disease,” he said.

The director general explained that the interventions were necessary due to the critical role dogs play in rural areas, serving as companions, security providers, and contributors to livelihoods, particularly in hunting.

Long-term preventive measures

He stated that the aim was not only to address the current outbreak but also to strengthen long-term preventive measures.

“Looking ahead, the bureau is committed to drafting and implementing a subnational rabies eradication plan, which will guide our coordinated efforts to achieve a rabies-free Benue state by 2030,” he said.

“We call on all pet owners to vaccinate their dogs and cats against rabies as required by law. The bureau will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure the success of the vaccination program.”

Asambe urged vigilance among the residents of Benue: “I implore us to report any suspected rabies cases in animals to the nearest veterinary office or local authorities. Additionally, anyone bitten or scratched by a dog or other animal should seek medical attention immediately.”

He also commended One Health Development Initiative (OHDI) for their support and other partners’ contributions to the collective effort to eradicate rabies in Benue state and beyond.