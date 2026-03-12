Rail systems under the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) transported a total of 3,888,661 passengers in 2025, generating N7.77 billion in passenger revenue.

The figures were released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its annual rail transportation report covering all NRC-managed lines.

The data highlights the scale of Nigeria’s federally managed rail network and its contribution to national transportation infrastructure.

What the data is saying

The total sum for passenger numbers and revenue generated was obtained from the NBS reports on rail transportation data for Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4 2025.

In Q1, 929,553 passengers generated N1.95 billion, a 37.65% increase in ridership and a 37.36% rise in revenue compared with Q1 2024.

Q2 saw 989,793 travellers earning N2.28 billion, reflecting a 43.60% growth in passengers and a 35.36% rise in revenue year-on-year.

In Q3, 1,028,839 passengers produced N1.94 billion, continuing the trend with 38.43% passenger growth and 14.44% revenue growth compared with Q3 2024.

The final quarter recorded 940,476 passengers generating N1.60 billion, marking a 9.32% decline in ridership and a 16.30% fall in revenue compared with Q4 2024.

Overall, while the first three quarters recorded robust performance, the final quarter’s slowdown moderated annual growth in passenger revenue.

Rail freight and other receipts in 2025

Beyond passenger services, NRC-managed rail lines also carried substantial cargo in 2025, contributing to overall revenue.

Freight transport was strong in H1, with 181,520 tons moved in Q1 and 210,570 tons in Q2. Cargo volumes declined in Q3 and Q4 to 130,540 tons and 110,480 tons, respectively.

Corresponding freight revenue mirrored these trends: N657.03 million in Q1, N775.75 million in Q2, falling to N460.03 million and N397.82 million in Q3 and Q4.

Other operational receipts showed volatility, starting at N115.68 million in Q1, spiking to N371.31 million in Q2, dropping to N43.62 million in Q3, and ending Q4 at N75.89 million.

These figures indicate that freight and non-core revenue streams provided additional income for NRC, though performance varied across the quarters.

More insights

Historical data from late 2024 provides context for 2025 trends, highlighting both growth and volatility in NRC operations.

In Q3 2024, 743,205 passengers generated N1.70 billion, cargo volumes of 96,401 tons earned N412.57 million, and pipeline transport of 7,320 tons contributed N51.85 million. Other receipts were N34.77 million.

Q4 2024 recorded 1,037,113 passengers producing N1.92 billion, cargo volumes of 94,750 tons generating N391.64 million, and other receipts surged to N434.44 million.

These figures help explain the strong first three quarters of 2025 and the subsequent slowdown in the final quarter.

What you should know

The Nigerian Railway Corporation operates long-distance passenger services on major corridors including Lagos–Ibadan, Abuja–Kaduna, and Warri–Itakpe.

Separately, Lagos State manages its own urban rail lines—Phase 1 of the Blue Line and Red Line—with the Green Line project expected to commence soon; these are not operated by NRC.

The 2026 federal budget allocates N29.04 billion under project code ERGP13177707 for railway modernization, covering Abuja–Kaduna completion, Lagos–Ibadan upgrades, and Itakpe–Ajaokuta rehabilitation.

Funding includes construction of 12 stations, track-laying in Agbor, procurement of rolling stock and maintenance equipment, and installation of signalling, telecommunications, and security systems.

Additionally, N102.3 billion is earmarked as counterpart funding for the 68-kilometre Lagos Green Line, linking Marina to the Lekki Free Zone, with construction expected to start in 2026.

These investments aim to expand capacity, improve safety, and enhance service quality across Nigeria’s rail network.