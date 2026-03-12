Nigeria’s mutual fund industry keeps expanding as investors look for structured investment vehicles that provide a balance between returns, liquidity, and capital preservation.

Money market funds remain the dominant collective investment scheme, largely because they offer relatively low risk, steady income, liquidity, and easy access to funds when needed.

As of February 2026, there are 45 money market mutual funds in Nigeria that collectively manage N5.29 trillion, accounting for 64.18% of total mutual fund industry assets.

This significant share highlights the continued preference for conservative investment instruments, particularly in an environment where many investors remain cautious about market volatility.

What the data is saying

It is worth noting that beyond asset size, the segment also has one of the broadest investor bases in the industry.

Data from the Securities and Exchange Commission shows that money market funds collectively serve about 671,714 unitholders, reflecting their role as an entry point for many retail investors into the capital market.

Despite the enormous size of the segment, the top 10 performing money market funds collectively manage N197.8 billion, representing just 3.74% of the money market category and 2.40% of the entire mutual fund assets.

This illustrates how assets are widely distributed across the numerous funds operating in the category.

Top 10 performing Money Market Funds by YTD Yield