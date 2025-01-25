The Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, has commended President Bola Tinubu for implementing critical reforms that have stabilized Nigeria’s economy and reclaimed 5% of the nation’s GDP that was previously lost to inefficiencies within the federal government and fiscal authorities.

Speaking to Bloomberg during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this week, Edun emphasized the significance of the President’s economic strategies.

“Under President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria has stabilized the economy; it has taken back 5% of GDP that was being wastefully lost to the federal government and fiscal authorities,” Edun said.

He noted that key reforms have been instrumental in achieving this milestone, particularly the removal of wasteful subsidies and the implementation of market-driven pricing mechanisms for petroleum products and foreign exchange.

“These steps have set the stage for the return of foreign direct investments,” he explained, pointing to early signs of progress.

“Already, Shell has announced a $5 billion final investment decision, and TotalEnergies has announced a $3 billion total investment decision. These are significant commitments that reflect renewed confidence in Nigeria’s economy.”

Saudi Arabia’s commitments to Nigeria

Edun also addressed concerns about the reported stumbling blocks in Saudi Arabia’s investment commitments to Nigeria.

“I’m not sure funds were committed. It’s an ongoing conversation. It’s part of the President’s economic diplomacy around the world,” he stated, highlighting Tinubu’s proactive engagement with global economic players to attract investment and strengthen Nigeria’s economic ties.

In December 2024, Edun led a delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on behalf of President Tinubu and the Presidential Economic Coordination Council to strengthen the economic partnership, focusing on enhancing export credit, insurance frameworks, and market access between the two nations.

The minister said “What we have brought back is foreign exchange. What we have brought back is jobs for Nigerians.”

Addressing budget deficit

When asked whether the federal government is considering another Eurobond sale in 2024, Edun confirmed that it remains a viable option to address the country’s deficit spending.

“If you look at our budget presentation, which is currently going through the National Assembly, one thing you will notice is there is some deficit spending,” he explained.

However, he stressed that any funding required to cover the deficit will not be managed through the “printing of money,” a practice that contributed to economic instability in the past. Instead, the government intends to raise funds by accessing financial markets on “reasonable terms.”

Economic Reforms at the Core