The Federal Government of Nigeria plans to partner with the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline (AAGP) project to connect Nigeria to Morocco and other African nations, enhancing regional energy security and economic growth.

The announcement was made by the President’s Spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha on his official X (Twitter) page on Friday, following a bilateral meeting between Vice President Kashim Shettima and the President of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Mr Børge Brende.

The meeting took place in Davos Switzerland during the ongoing WEF annual conference.

The Vice President further highlighted that the pipeline would transport natural gas from Nigeria to North Africa and Europe which is expected to improve energy security and economic growth in the region

“We seek your collaboration in fundamental areas. One is on the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline (AAGP) which will connect Nigeria to Morocco and other African countries. The pipeline will transport natural gas from Nigeria to North Africa and Europe and is expected to improve energy security and economic growth in the region.

“With the geopolitical challenges in Europe from Russian gas problems and the rising demand for energy because of artificial intelligence, data mining and storage, we will be in a vantage position to take advantage of this opportunity.

“A lot of littoral states in West Africa who have discovered gas are more than willing to plug into the system and feed their gas to other end users. We are also exploring the area of undersea passage of the pipelines for it to be a win-win for everyone. We want to use the WEF platform,” he stated.

More insights

Beyond the pipeline project, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima highlighted the ongoing reforms under the present administration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emphasizing these initiatives as one set Nigeria on a path of sustained economic growth.

He also expressed Nigeria’s readiness to host the World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa summit.

Shettima pointed out Nigeria’s importance as Africa’s largest economy while emphasizing on its demographic prominence and its position as one of the most populous nations in Africa with 250 million people.

The Vice President stated that by 2050, Nigeria will surpass the United States as the third most populous nation globally, and by the end of the century, it will become the most populous country in the world.