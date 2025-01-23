The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has urged the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to develop a framework for identifying the assets and liabilities to enhance effective regulation.

This was contained in the regulator’s official X (Twitter) page on Wednesday.

NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba, highlighted the importance of a transparent and structured approach to asset and liability delineation

He further noted that this is particularly in the wake of ongoing reforms aimed at decentralizing electricity regulation.

The event emphasized the need for a harmonized methodology that involves collaboration between NERC, state regulatory bodies, and DisCos as this would ensure a fair allocation of assets and liabilities, fostering a more proficient electricity market.

The initiative aligns with NERC’s broader commitment to improving transparency, regulatory clarity, and operational efficiency within the electricity sector, ensuring a more effective framework.

Key Panel Discussions

The workshop revises two critical panel discussions to address insights and actionable strategies:

Delineation of Assets: The first panel focused on defining ownership structures, valuation methods, and operational boundaries for DisCos’ assets. This discussion aimed to establish a framework that ensures transparency and accountability in asset allocation.

NERC reaffirmed its dedication to creating a fair and efficient regulatory environment and assured stakeholders that insights from the workshop would guide future policy directions and implementation strategies, contributing to the growth and stability of Nigeria’s power sector.

