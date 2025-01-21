President Donald Trump, signed an executive order on Monday to end birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to undocumented immigrants.

According to The Guardian, Trump, speaking to reporters, said, “Birthright – that’s a big one,” as he signed the order.

The executive action aims to prevent certain documents, such as Social Security numbers and birth certificates, from being issued to children of undocumented immigrants born in the U.S. after the order’s implementation.

Civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), have already pledged to challenge the policy in court.

Trump acknowledged that a legal challenge was likely but expressed confidence in his administration’s position, saying they believed they were on “good ground” to end birthright citizenship. Despite his strong stance on immigration, Trump clarified, “I’m fine with legal immigration. I like it. We need people.”

According to 19th News, the executive order, titled “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship,” will apply to babies born after February 19th. The order is expected to be contested in court, as it departs from the traditional interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to all people born in the U.S. Critics argue that this move would create legal complications for many newborns and their families.

Legal implications and court challenges

Reports cites that Trump’s executive order could face immediate legal challenges. The order attempts to reinterpret the 14th Amendment, which states that anyone born in the U.S. is a citizen.

The new policy would exclude children born to undocumented immigrants or those whose parents are temporarily in the U.S. on visas, such as work or student visas. Legal experts predict that the order will face significant opposition in court, where it may be blocked or modified.

Effects on newborns and immigrant families

The executive order could create significant difficulties for newborns. Babies born to undocumented parents would not be eligible for a Social Security number, a birth certificate, or a U.S. passport.

Without these documents, babies could face challenges accessing essential services, such as healthcare, and may be unable to travel or identify themselves legally. The order may also leave immigrant parents unsure of their own legal status and vulnerable to deportation.

Experts warn of negative impact on families

Immigration policy expert at the Center for Law and Social policy, Wendy Cervantes, warned that the executive order could harm families, especially those with newborns.

“Any attempt to undermine birthright citizenship through executive order would be unprecedented and even if stopped by the courts, would still harm newborn babies, denying them access to healthcare and supports that are so critical in the early years,” Cervantes said.

She added that the move could make it harder for all families, including non-immigrant families, to establish their children’s citizenship.

Trump’s executive order is part of a broader set of immigration policies designed to reduce immigration and strengthen enforcement of immigration laws. However, the legal and social implications of ending birthright citizenship could have long-lasting effects on many families and challenge the U.S. legal system’s interpretation of the Constitution.