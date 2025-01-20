TapTap Send, the leading international money transfer service, is excited to announce the appointment of Queen Martins as the company’s new Growth Manager.

With over a decade of international experience in business development, media, and diaspora engagement, Queen’s appointment marks a significant step in the company’s mission to deepen its presence in Nigeria and serve Nigerian communities abroad.

A graduate of Columbia University’s MBA program, Queen brings a wealth of experience, having built an impressive career driving growth across diverse sectors.

Known for driving sponsorship growth for Africa’s biggest reality TV shows such as Big Brother Nigeria and producing Lions’ Den, Queen’s expertise in data-driven marketing, creative storytelling, and community-building is a perfect fit for TapTap Send’s continued efforts to support the Nigerian diaspora.

“I’m thrilled to join TapTap Send at this pivotal moment,” said Queen Martins. “This role allows me to connect with Nigerian diaspora communities and build lasting relationships through a platform that truly understands their needs. Whether it’s sending money for bills, weddings, or just to stay connected, TapTap Send is here to make those moments easy, fast, and secure.”

In her new role, Queen is tasked with making TapTap Send the go-to app for Nigerians abroad.

She aims to establish the app as a household name, a trusted resource that Nigerians recommend to their loved ones. Queen’s vision includes hyper-localized strategies, fostering authentic relationships, and tapping into the power of cultural insights to drive meaningful growth for TapTap Send.

Reflecting on her career, Queen noted her passion for community-driven growth: “I’ve lived the diaspora experience, and I understand the joy and responsibility of sending money home to family. This opportunity aligns perfectly with my professional journey and passion for connecting communities through innovative solutions.”

Prior to her appointment, Queen was instrumental in driving sponsorship growth at Big Brother Nigeria, helping make it Africa’s largest reality TV show. She also worked with Lions’ Den, Nigeria’s version of Shark Tank, where she helped entrepreneurs showcase their vision and attract investments. These experiences equipped her with a unique ability to build engaged audiences and create sustainable impact.

Queen’s appointment to TapTap Send marks the company’s continued investment in the Nigerian market. As the remittance industry becomes increasingly competitive, Queen’s deep understanding of diaspora marketing, combined with her creative and strategic approach, will play a crucial role in positioning TapTap Send as the preferred choice for sending money internationally.

“I’m excited to work alongside a team that values the moments that matter most to our users,” Queen added. “Whether it’s supporting a child’s education, sending money for a family celebration, or offering help to loved ones in need, TapTap Send is here to ensure the process is seamless and secure, with no transfer fees. I look forward to helping our community thrive.”

To celebrate Queen’s appointment, TapTap Send is offering a special promotion for new users. Use the code ‘TapTapQueen’ to receive a bonus on your first transfer.

About TapTap Send:

TapTap Send is a global leader in money transfers, providing fast, secure, and fee-free international money transfer services. The platform enables users to send money across borders, with a particular focus on diaspora communities, ensuring that funds are delivered with ease, no matter where the recipient is located.

PS: FX rates apply

TapTap Send Payments Co. is licensed as a Money Transmitter by the Banking Department of the State of New York. NMLS ID: 2108069