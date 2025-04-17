The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned Harvard University that it will lose its ability to enrol foreign students if it fails to meet the Trump administration’s demands for information on certain visa holders.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, in a statement on Wednesday, revealed the termination of two DHS grants worth over $2.7 million to Harvard.

In a direct message to the university, Noem said she had written a letter demanding records on what she described as the “illegal and violent activities” of some foreign student visa holders at the university.

“And if Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students,” Noem stated.

This action marks the latest escalation in the federal government’s pressure campaign against the prestigious institution.

Harvard responds to federal demands

In response, a Harvard spokesperson confirmed the university had received Noem’s letter.

“The university was aware of Noem’s letter regarding grant cancellations and scrutiny of foreign student visas,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the institution stood by its earlier statement to “not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights” while still affirming that it will “comply with the law.”

This move comes amid a broader Trump administration effort to penalise universities over pro-Palestinian protests, many of which are seen as responses to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza following the October 2023 Hamas attack. The administration has portrayed the protests as a national security issue.

President Donald Trump has branded many protesters as “foreign policy threats who are antisemitic and sympathetic to Hamas.”

However, organisers, including Jewish advocacy groups, argue the protests are centred on human rights and should not be conflated with extremism.

The administration has gone as far as revoking hundreds of visas and is pushing for the deportation of some foreign student protesters.

Harvard is funding its own

Secretary Noem sharply criticised Harvard’s stance, citing its massive financial reserves as a reason it could operate without government support.

“With a $53.2 billion endowment, Harvard can fund its own chaos – DHS won’t,” she said.

She accused the university of fostering an “anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology”.

Harvard has previously said it condemns antisemitism and all forms of prejudice, while also defending academic freedom and students’ rights to protest.

What you should know

In late March, the Trump administration began reviewing $9 billion in federal contracts and grants to Harvard. Last week, it demanded changes, including a campus mask ban and elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs as conditions for continued funding.

This week, President Trump threatened to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status.

According to CNN, the Internal Revenue Service is actively considering such a move, with a final decision expected soon.

Harvard responded by stating that there was no legal basis to revoke its tax-exempt status. The university warned that such an action could reduce the financial aid available to students and force the suspension of some vital medical research programs.