Microsoft has announced the integration of its AI-driven tools, Microsoft Copilot and Microsoft Designer, into its Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscription plans, marking a significant expansion in the accessibility of its AI technologies.

The company announced this via a blog post on Thursday, saying it aligns with its commitment to bringing advanced productivity solutions to wider users.

Microsoft Copilot initially introduced as a premium feature for early adopters in January 2024, will now be available to the majority of Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers globally.

“Most of our 84 million consumer subscribers will now have access to Copilot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and the newly renamed Microsoft 365 Copilot app,” the company stated.

AI credits

According to Microsoft, subscribers will receive a monthly allocation of AI credits, enabling them to utilize Copilot for tasks such as drafting documents, analyzing data, designing presentations, managing emails, and organizing notes.

While the monthly AI credit is expected to suffice for most users, those requiring higher usage can upgrade to the Copilot Pro plan, which eliminates usage limits.

“For Microsoft 365 Family subscribers, Copilot will be available to the subscription owner and cannot be shared with others.

“Those who frequently use Copilot can upgrade to Copilot Pro, without worrying about usage limits,” the company stated.

Acknowledging that AI assistance may not always be suitable, particularly in academic contexts, Microsoft is introducing settings within apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint to enable or disable Copilot as needed.

This feature ensures that users retain control over their experience with AI integration.

Microsoft Designer

In addition to Copilot, Microsoft Designer will now be part of the subscription offerings.

This standalone app, also accessible within Word and PowerPoint, empowers users to create visually stunning images by describing their needs or selecting from pre-populated design ideas.

The designer also includes advanced AI tools for photo editing, such as removing unwanted objects with precision.

Subscribers will enjoy an enhanced experience compared to free users, including higher monthly allowances for image creation and editing.

