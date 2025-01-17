Fintech is the buzzword everyone’s talking about, but what’s fact and what’s fiction? The Novice Podcast dives into these questions in its latest episode, featuring Yonodu Okeugo, General Manager of Partnerships and Innovative Banking at VFD Microfinance Bank.

As our first female guest, Yonodu unpacks the truths, myths, and controversies of fintech:

Can it outpace traditional banks?

Is Nigeria ready for a cashless economy?

How secure is your money in fintech apps?

Join this engaging conversation and rethink how you handle money. Watch the full episode on YouTube!