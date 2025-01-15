The Hook Creative has added international luxury brands Hennessy and Moët & Chandon to its portfolio after a fiercely competitive business review and pitch exercise involving some of the industry’s leading creative agencies in Nigeria

Moët Hennessy Nigeria selected The Hook Creative for its exceptional creative execution, strategic insights, and innovative, data-driven strategies designed to elevate the brands.

According to sources familiar with the business, “The Hook Creative Agency stood out due to its well-thought-out, highly strategic plans, which are future-forward and perfectly suited to propel the brands to new heights”. The brief spans all facets of marketing, with the aim of significantly enhancing the luxury brands’ presence in the Nigerian market.

While agency representatives declined to comment on the new wins, a post on The Hook Creative’s Instagram page featuring striking imagery of Hennessy and Moët & Chandon, captioned “Welcome to The Hook,” confirms the brands have joined the agency’s impressive roster. Notably, the agency has its footprint across six African countries.

Moët Hennessy, a division of LVMH, was established in 1971 through the merger of champagne producer Moët & Chandon (founded in 1743) and cognac producer Hennessy (founded in 1765).

The Hook Creative has rapidly emerged as a creative powerhouse in the industry, achieving remarkable victories over more established competitors. The agency has consistently won high-profile pitches to secure iconic brands and market leaders as clients. In addition to Hennessy and Moët & Chandon, its client portfolio includes prominent names such as Airtel Nigeria, Fidelity Bank, Indomie Noodles, Meristem Securities, Leadway Insurance, and Lush Hair Africa, among others.