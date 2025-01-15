The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied allegations that its investigation into Mr. Jonathan Okunbor, a suspect in a N6 billion fraud case involving all 18 local government areas of Edo State, is politically motivated or connected to the ongoing election tribunal.

In a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media & Publicity for the EFCC, the Commission emphasized that Okunbor is not a witness for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo election tribunal, contrary to claims made by Mr. Asue Ighodalo, the PDP’s gubernatorial candidate in the last election.

The EFCC clarified that Okunbor is a prime suspect in an investigation into the diversion of public funds, stating:

“The Commission wishes to state without any equivocation that Okunbor is not a witness of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the election tribunal as claimed by Mr. Asue Ighodalo. Rather, he is a prime suspect connected to a case of misappropriation of funds involving all the 18 local government areas of Edo State.”

According to the EFCC, preliminary investigations revealed that approximately N6 billion was funneled into Kezmith Global Ventures, a company allegedly operated by Okunbor using the alias Mr. Godfrey Emode.

During the investigation, Emode was apprehended and reportedly led EFCC operatives to Okunbor, who was located at Eterno Hotel during a pre-trial meeting.

“Ongoing investigations showed that about N6 billion was diverted to Kezmith Global Ventures owned by Ogunbor. The suspect was running the ventures using the name and identity of Mr. Godfrey Emode,” the statement explained.

The EFCC also disclosed that its operatives faced obstruction during their attempt to arrest Okunbor at the hotel. The statement alleged that Mr. Ighodalo and his associates interfered, claiming Okunbor was a tribunal witness in an effort to prevent his arrest.

“Specifically, Ighodalo insisted that Okunbor was his witness when it was obvious that he only wanted to aid his escape from the Commission’s investigators,” the EFCC stated.

EFCC’s Stance on the Case

The EFCC reiterated its neutrality, stating that it has no interest in election witnesses unless there is evidence linking them to corruption.

“The EFCC remains committed to its adherence to the rule of law and has no business with any Edo State election witness that has no corruption charge before it,” the statement read.

The Commission assured the public that Okunbor would be brought to justice for his alleged role in the misappropriation of funds.

Back story

The Edo State Chapter of the PDP on Tuesday raised concerns over an alleged attempt by operatives of the EFCC to arrest its key witnesses ahead of the governorship election tribunal hearing, which resumed today.

A video circulating online captures a heated confrontation involving Ighodalo, the lead counsel for the PDP, Ken Mozia (SAN), and other party members. The footage shows a plainclothes EFCC operative attempting to make an arrest at a hotel conference room, where PDP officials were reportedly preparing for the tribunal proceedings.

One party official in the video claimed that the witnesses and their legal team were simulating the tribunal’s proceedings in preparation for Wednesday’s hearing.

In a reaction, the Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Nehikhare, condemned the EFCC’s actions, describing them as disgraceful and politically motivated.

“It is disgraceful that the Edo State government has been reduced to this, where state powers are abused and, in some cases, act as the enforcement arm of thugs,” Nehikhare stated.

He further alleged that the EFCC was being weaponized to intimidate PDP members, much like how the police were allegedly used during the election campaign to harass party chieftains and supporters.

Nehikhare claimed that the EFCC’s operation was part of a broader strategy to disrupt the PDP’s case at the tribunal.

“Just as they used the police to intimidate PDP chieftains and supporters during the campaign and election, they have now recruited the EFCC to do the hatchet job on our witnesses,” he said.

The PDP spokesperson also warned of potential disruptions at the tribunal venue, drawing parallels to alleged intimidation tactics at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office when the party sought to inspect election materials.

“As this operation has failed today, we expect a deluge of thugs at the tribunal venue tomorrow (today, Wednesday) to disrupt proceedings, just like they did at the INEC office,” Nehikhare added.