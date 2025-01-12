The Kogi State Government has committed over N7 billion to the upgrade of 88 additional Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state.

Governor Ahmed Ododo, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Abdulazeez Adeiza made this announcement on Saturday in Lokoja during the official handover of project sites to contractors.

The governor noted that the new PHCs would complement the ongoing upgrade of 70 existing PHCs into functional Level-two facilities.

According to him, the government’s investment underscores its dedication to improving the lives of citizens.

“With the invaluable support of the World Bank, the Kogi State Government has committed more than N7 billion to this project, reflecting our unwavering commitment to improving the lives of our people.

Today, we hand over these project sites to contractors who have successfully navigated a rigorous procurement process,” he stated.

Contractors to handle the upgrades

Four contractors were assigned to handle the upgrades:

INKNUEL Ltd

Multipurpose Erand Ltd

QSA Nig Ltd

Base-SAN Ventures

Governor Ododo urged the contractors to maintain high standards of professionalism and complete the projects within the stipulated four-month timeframe.

He also highlighted the importance of engaging local communities and adhering to social and environmental safeguards.

Retired Brig.-Gen. Stephen Bawa, Project Manager of INKNUEL Ltd, assured the public of timely and high-standard delivery.

“We promise that the projects will be completed according to the standard specifications and within the set timeframe,” Bawa said. He also pledged to involve local youth in the execution of the projects.

Dr Musa Muazu, Executive Director of the Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA), praised the government’s efforts to enhance healthcare, particularly in rural areas.

“The scheme is a testament to the state government’s dedication to improving the well-being of its people.”

What you should know

Kogi State is making significant strides toward achieving universal health coverage by 2030, with over 167,000 enrollees already benefiting from the state’s health insurance program.

The state’s comprehensive health plans, including the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, Bello Care Programme, and schemes for vital contributors, formal sector employees, political office holders, and students in tertiary institutions, are designed to ensure equitable access to healthcare services across all socio-economic groups.

Over the next decade, the Kogi State Health Insurance Agency plans to enroll 200,000 persons annually, further expanding coverage and ensuring more residents benefit from affordable healthcare.

To improve accessibility, the state plans to establish offices in all Local Government Areas and hospitals, making enrollment and healthcare services more convenient for residents.

Additionally, the government has emphasized accountability, warning that ineffective health facilities and service providers will face appropriate sanctions.