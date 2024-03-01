Nigeria’s Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is targeting an increase in the number of Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) benefiting from the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) in a bid to achieve universal health coverage across all states and the Federal capital territory (FCT) by 2027.

The goal is to double the current count from 8,809 to 17,618.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, made this announcement during the 11th Biennial Conference of the Africa Christian Health Association Platform (ACHAP) in Abuja.

Doubling of PHCs under basic healthcare fund

Represented by Dr Muyi Aina, CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Prof. Ali Pate outlined the government’s plan to ensure high-quality services across the country by doubling the number of fully functional PHCs funded for infrastructural upgrades and operational costs.

These PHCs will be linked to secondary facilities providing comprehensive emergency obstetrics and newborn care, along with a robust referral system.

Pate emphasized the importance of collaboration with State Primary Healthcare Agencies, Boards, and State Health Insurance Agencies to deliver efficient, equitable, and trusted PHC services accessible to all.

The ministry aims to work closely with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to enhance the response to disease outbreaks and improve the effectiveness of health campaigns.

The BHCPF has been redesigned as a foundational basis for a sector-wide approach, addressing the high cost of healthcare and enhancing access to essential healthcare services outlined in the National Health Act of 2014.

Development partners’ financial resources have been mobilized into a common pool to drive the UHC target.

Looking ahead, the ministry envisions mobilizing around 2.5 million dollars in pooled and non-pooled funds between 2024-2026 to improve the country’s PHC system.

Pate highlighted the Nigerian Health Sector Renewal Investment Programme (NHSRIP), a health sector reform initiative driven by the UHC goal to make quality and affordable healthcare accessible to all citizens, as a key component of their strategic vision for the next three years.