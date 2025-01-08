X, formerly known as Twitter, is exploring the possibility of live streaming as part of its evolving platform capabilities, aligning with Elon Musk’s ambition to transform the platform into an “everything app.”

On January 7, 2025, Musk tested the platform’s streaming capabilities by broadcasting himself playing a video game.

The live stream lasted for 1hr 38 minutes, attracting a lot of attention, with viewers tuning in to watch Musk navigate the game, sparking discussions in the comment section.

If X ventures into live streaming, it could challenge established platforms like Amazon’s Twitch and Google’s YouTube, which dominate the space.

The interactive nature of the stream, with Musk casually engaging with viewers, highlighted X’s ability to offer a seamless live streaming experience.

Viewers were quick to engage, with some offering humorous comments and suggestions for future streams.

One user, @BullMerchantt, suggested Musk’s X username should be “Percy Verence,” while another, @fanofaliens, asked, “When will you play Detroit Become Human?”

Other users expressed their excitement, with @PreranaBorah commenting, “I am happy to watch you playing such high-intensity games. How do you do it without missing a target?”

A comment from @ResonantSponge joked, “Imagine Elon Musk and Trump playing Wii Sports together (or something) on stream?”

This test stream highlights X’s commitment to diversifying its offerings beyond just text and video posts. With live streaming potentially becoming a central feature of the platform, Musk’s experiment signals that X could soon become a competitor in the live streaming space.

Musk’s vision for X, as he shared 2023, revolves around creating a single application that combines functionalities from platforms like YouTube, LinkedIn, FaceTime, and even the banking sector.

“We’re rapidly transforming the company from what it was, Twitter 1.0, to the everything app,” Musk said during a meeting with its employees emphasizing X’s commitment to innovation.

What you should know

This move follows Musk’s October 2023 experiment, where he live-streamed himself playing Diablo IV for 52 minutes, garnering 1,300 viewers without any prior notification. Despite some technical glitches, such as flickering and high-pitched voice frequency, the stream accumulated 20,000 views.

Musk’s 2025 live stream, which lasted for 40 minutes, showed significant improvement, with millions of views and further confirmation of X’s potential as a competitor to established live streaming platforms.

During the 2023 stream, Musk used a new account under the alias @cyb3rgam3r420, he acknowledged that while the feature is promising, some repairs are still needed to address user complaints of issues like flickering and high-pitched voice frequency.