Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has expanded its board of directors by appointing Dana White, President and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

In a Facebook post on Monday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also announced the addition of John Elkann, CEO of Exor, and Charlie Songhurst, a tech investor and AI advisor, bringing the board’s total membership to 13.

Dana White, known for transforming the UFC into a global sports empire, shares a personal bond with Zuckerberg through their shared interest in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Announcing the appointment, Zuckerberg stated “Dana is the President and CEO of UFC, and he has built it into one of the most valuable, fastest growing, and most popular sports enterprises in the world. I’ve admired him as an entrepreneur and his ability to build such a beloved brand.”

White’s appointment also reflects Meta’s strategic alignment with influential figures and industries, including ties to the Trump administration.

Dana, a longtime friend of President-elect Donald J. Trump, joins the board as Meta continues to strengthen its ties with the incoming administration. The company recently contributed $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund.

In 2023, White attempted to organize a cage match between Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, owner of X, Tesla, and SpaceX. The event was canceled after Musk cited an old injury and accused Zuckerberg of being unavailable for rescheduling. Despite the fallout, Zuckerberg’s admiration for White’s leadership remains evident

John Elkann and Charlie Songhurst’s contributions

Alongside White, John Elkann and Charlie Songhurst bring significant expertise to Meta’s leadership. Elkann leads Exor, a holding company overseeing brands like Jeep and Ferrari, while Songhurst, a former Microsoft executive, has been advising Meta on artificial intelligence.

Zuckerberg highlighted their roles and disclosed that “We have massive opportunities ahead in AI, wearables, and the future of social media, and our board will help us achieve our vision.”

Meta has been ramping up its efforts in artificial intelligence and wearable technology. The company launched an open-source generative AI system, allowing developers to innovate freely.

Additionally, Meta’s wearable devices, including gaming headsets and camera-equipped sunglasses, underscore its commitment to cutting-edge technology.

What you should know

In the lead-up to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, several major tech executives have engaged in a series of strategic moves aimed at improving their relationship with the incoming administration. This effort has been marked by a combination of visits, private dinners, phone calls, monetary pledges, and social media overtures.

These actions reflect a broader trend of business leaders, particularly in the tech sector, seeking to align themselves with the new political landscape in anticipation of the Trump administration’s policies.

Apple’s Tim Cook, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos are among the high-profile figures who have taken steps to establish rapport with Trump.

These tech leaders have sought to position themselves as allies of the incoming president, recognizing the influence that the administration could have on the future of the tech industry.