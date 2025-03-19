Meta, in collaboration with Data Science Africa, has announced the Llama Impact Grant, a new initiative aimed at supporting startups and researchers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The grant is part of Meta’s global Llama Impact Grants program and seeks to fund innovative projects leveraging Llama, Meta’s open-source large language model, to develop solutions tailored to the region’s unique challenges.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds immense potential to drive productivity, creativity, and economic growth while advancing breakthroughs in fields like healthcare, agriculture, and scientific research.

To harness this potential, Meta is calling for proposals from individuals and organizations across Sub-Saharan Africa to develop AI-driven solutions using Llama.

Evaluation Criteria

According to Meta’s statement announcing the grant, proposals from startups and researchers will be assessed based on the following:

A clear and compelling use case for Llama.

A well-defined path to impact with a large potential user base.

The expertise and composition of the team.

Ethical considerations in product development.

A realistic budget and timeline.

Meta further disclosed that the winning proposal will receive a grant of $20,000 to bring their project to life.

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their proposals via the online application portal before the submission deadline on April 18, 2025.

Power of AI

Commenting on the initiative, Public Policy Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta, Balkissa Ide Siddo, emphasized the transformative power of AI, stating:

“We’re still in the early days, but AI is likely to fundamentally change every aspect of our lives—spurring innovation, turbo-charging growth, and driving an explosion in learning and productivity.

“At the forefront of this transformation are open-source AI models, like Meta’s Llama, which are available for free for organizations to use, modify, and build on. Through this grant program, we’re hoping to support and scale AI-driven solutions across Africa that address the continent’s unique social and economic challenges, empowering innovators to drive meaningful impact across the region.”

Meta’s Llama AI models, including the latest Llama 3.3, have been downloaded over 1 billion times globally.

As open-source tools, they are freely accessible, enabling organizations to adapt and innovate without the barriers often associated with commercial AI models.

Llama has already been used to create impactful solutions, such as localizing educational materials and improving access to medical information in underserved communities.

More insights

The Llama Impact Grant for Sub-Saharan Africa is part of Meta’s broader global initiative, which launched in October 2023.

Since its inception, the program has received over 800 applications from 90+ countries, with notable finalists including:

Digital Green’s Farmer Chat : A multilingual AI chatbot designed to provide customized agricultural advice to small-scale farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa. The project fine-tunes Llama on agricultural data to deliver region-specific guidance in languages like Hindi, Swahili, and Kikuyu.

: A multilingual AI chatbot designed to provide customized agricultural advice to small-scale farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa. The project fine-tunes Llama on agricultural data to deliver region-specific guidance in languages like Hindi, Swahili, and Kikuyu. Jacaranda Health: A digital health tool called PROMPTS that uses SMS behavioral nudges and an AI-enabled clinical helpdesk to support new and expecting mothers in Kenya, Ghana, and Eswatini. The goal is to make PROMPTS a leading resource for maternal and newborn health support across the region.