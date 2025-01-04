Nigeria’s healthcare sector experienced a dynamic mix of challenges, policy shifts, and innovations aimed at addressing persistent service delivery gaps in 2024.

Despite global health crises, economic pressures, and structural issues, stakeholders in the sector have worked to overcome these challenges while leveraging opportunities to improve health outcomes.

This report highlights some key developments in Nigeria’s health sector, showcasing a commitment to innovation, capacity building, and expanding access to quality care despite the year’s economic and social challenges.

Q1 2024

FG launches $933 million global fund grant cycle-7 in Nigeria for malaria, HIV/AIDS

Context: In January, Nigeria launched the $933 million Global Fund Grant Cycle-7 for 2024-2026 to combat malaria, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis. The initiative supports healthcare infrastructure, pandemic preparedness, and access to critical services, especially for vulnerable groups.

What it means: As the largest recipient of Global Fund grants, Nigeria has received over $4 billion since 2003, including $1.2 billion in 2021-2023. The new grant targets all 36 states and the FCT, with focused malaria efforts in 13 states and HIV/AIDS interventions in four states.

Why it matters: The funds address Nigeria’s significant disease burden, enhance healthcare systems through training and diagnostics, and tackle health inequalities by focusing on vulnerable groups. By fostering state-level ownership, the initiative ensures sustainability while promoting economic stability through reduced disease impact and a healthier, more productive population.

FG recruits 2,497 healthcare professionals to address attrition gaps

Context: In February, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, announced the recruitment of 2,497 healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses/midwives, and community health workers (CHEWs), within the last six months.

This initiative aims to address gaps created by workforce attrition.

What it means: Healthcare attrition in Nigeria, driven by challenges such as migration of professionals and inadequate working conditions, has strained the sector. The recruitment of additional staff is a critical response to mitigate these challenges.

Why it matters: The recruitment of healthcare professionals addresses immediate workforce gaps but underscores the need for sustainable retention strategies. It aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3), promoting health and well-being for all. By focusing on equitable access, it reduces urban-rural disparities in healthcare delivery. Additionally, investments in immunization and maternal care bolster public health resilience, easing the burden on healthcare facilities.

President Tinubu approves immediate health infrastructure upgrade across Nigeria

Context: In February, President Bola Tinubu approved a sweeping health infrastructure upgrade across Nigeria to bolster the nation’s healthcare delivery system. This development aligns with his administration’s commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes health and social welfare improvements for all Nigerians. The initiative will be carried out in collaboration with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

What it means: The Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative involves significant upgrades to healthcare infrastructure across all six geo-political zones. It includes oncology and nuclear medicine centers in six tertiary hospitals, along with expanded services in diagnostic radiology, clinical pathology, and cardiac care in hospitals. This initiative will improve access to high-quality care, enhance capacity for managing diseases, and reduce mortality rates, driving better health outcomes across Nigeria.

Why it matters: The healthcare upgrade addresses critical gaps in oncology, nuclear medicine, and diagnostics, improving early detection and treatment of life-threatening diseases. It will create jobs, reduce medical tourism, and retain healthcare spending within Nigeria, boosting economic growth. Aligned with WHO recommendations and national health goals, the initiative supports global health standards and the Tinubu administration’s vision for a healthier nation.

Q2 2024

Nigeria became the first country to introduce new meningitis vaccine in Africa

Context: In April, Nigeria became the first country to introduce the Men5CV vaccine in Africa, which targets five strains of meningococcus bacteria.

What it means: The Men5CV vaccine offers enhanced protection against five key meningococcal strains, lowering the risk of future outbreaks. This initiative is also a crucial move toward the World Health Organization’s goal of eliminating meningitis by 2030.

Why it matters: The Men5CV vaccine offers stronger protection, particularly in high-risk regions like the African Meningitis Belt. It has a life-saving impact by preventing deaths and easing healthcare burdens during outbreaks. Nigeria’s early adoption of the vaccine sets a global example, while preventing meningitis also reduces healthcare costs and promotes overall societal well-being.

Removal of tariffs and VAT on pharmaceutical products

Context: In June 2024, President Bola Tinubu signed an Executive Order removing tariffs, excise duties, and value-added tax (VAT) on specialized machinery, equipment, and pharmaceutical raw materials. This policy is part of a larger initiative approved in October 2023 to unlock Nigeria’s healthcare value chain.

What it means: The executive order is designed to boost local production of essential healthcare products by eliminating financial barriers for local manufacturers. With local manufacturers currently meeting only 25% of Nigeria’s pharmaceutical needs, the policy seeks to reduce dependency on imports.

Why it matters: Spearheaded by the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC) under Dr. Abdu Mukhtar, the policy seeks to curb capital flight from medical tourism, create jobs, and represents a step toward strengthening the healthcare sector, and driving economic growth through local manufacturing.

FG disbursed N12.9 billion through Basic Health Care Provision Fund for Q3, 2024

Context: In June, The Federal Government approved the disbursement of N12.9 billion through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) for the third quarter of 2024. This funding will address gaps in primary healthcare service delivery, following earlier allocations of N25 billion for the first two quarters.

The BHCPF, established under the National Health Act of 2014, aims to strengthen primary healthcare by increasing fiscal space for health services, particularly in underserved areas.

What it means: The BHCPF funding enhances healthcare access by enabling PHCs to deliver essential services without out-of-pocket costs. System reforms focus on addressing facility gaps and improving efficiency through updated guidelines. Additionally, states are encouraged to co-fund health insurance programs, expanding coverage nationwide.

Why it matters: Investments in PHCs improve healthcare delivery in rural areas, while expanded insurance under BHCPF reduces financial burdens on vulnerable groups. Increased transparency ensures effective resource use, aligning with Nigeria’s Health Sector Renewal Plan and Sustainable Development Goal 3 to promote health and well-being.

Q3 2024

National health workforce policy approved

Context: In August, President Bola Tinubu approved a national health workforce policy aimed at transforming Nigeria’s healthcare system and reintegrating diaspora professionals into the sector.

What it means: The establishment of this policy was announced by Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare. The policy seeks to address critical issues surrounding the migration of healthcare professionals and build a resilient, well-supported workforce.

Why it matters: It is a comprehensive strategy to manage and reverse the migration of healthcare professionals and optimally utilized to meet the healthcare needs of all Nigerians.

Nigeria’s health sector grows by 2.41% in Q2 2024 – NBS

Context: In September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported a 2.41% year-on-year real GDP growth in Nigeria’s Human Health and Social Services sector for Q2 2024, up from 1.95% in the same period in 2023. It marked a 0.46%-point improvement, reflecting gradual but steady sectoral progress. Quarter-on-quarter growth was robust at 3.96%, indicating accelerating momentum compared to the previous quarter’s 0.29%-point increase.

Despite these gains, the sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s real GDP stood at 0.75% in Q2 2024, a slight improvement from 0.72% in Q1 2024 but lower than 0.77% in Q2 2023.

What it means: The health sector’s growth signals genuine expansion in output, potentially due to increased service provision, better healthcare access, and improved efficiency. However, its modest contribution to overall GDP highlights the need for sustained investment to amplify its economic impact.

Why it matters: Accelerating growth in the health sector reflects its increasing importance in Nigeria’s economy and well-being. Federal policies, such as the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and partnerships for pharmaceutical and oxygen production, are crucial steps toward strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring affordable services.

This progress aligns with broader economic goals, including job creation, reduced dependence on imports, and improved healthcare delivery. As the sector expands, it will play a critical role in supporting national health goals and fostering long-term economic development.

Q4 2024

R21 malaria vaccine arrival

Context: In October, Nigeria received its first shipment of 846,000 doses of the R21 malaria vaccine from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. It’s a World Health Organization (WHO) initiative to supply malaria vaccines to high-burden African countries, making Nigeria the third African nation to introduce this life-saving vaccine.

What it means: Health Minister Ali Pate described the vaccine’s arrival as a milestone, highlighting its potential to provide children with protection against malaria. Initial distributions have focused on high-burden states like Kebbi and Bayelsa, where the vaccine will complement existing malaria prevention and treatment strategies.

Why it matters: The introduction of the R21 vaccine represents a transformative moment in Nigeria’s efforts to combat malaria burden and shows Nigeria’s commitment to global health initiatives and its determination to eliminate malaria as a public health threat.

Project 10 million targets hypertension and diabetes

Context: October also saw the launch of Project 10Million, a nationwide campaign addressing hypertension and diabetes. Spearheaded by the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum (NHCF), the initiative targeted screening 10 million Nigerians.

What it means: Project 10 million seeks to address the growing challenge of hypertension and diabetes, strengthening the country’s health data infrastructure, which is essential for effective policymaking and resource allocation.

Why it matters: The campaign, is supported by the Nigeria Governors Forum and health commissioners from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). By addressing these widespread conditions, Project 10Million has the potential to reduce the long-term health burden of NCDs and improve the quality of life for millions of Nigerians.

EU, Enugu State launch N3.33 billion solar for health project to power 25 PHCs

Context: In November, Enugu State became the first to contribute a counterpart fund of N1 billion, prioritizing the state’s role in the implementation of the European Union (EU) and Enugu State Government’s N3.33 billion Solar for Health Project. The project will electrify 25 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state as part of efforts to enhance healthcare delivery.

What it means: The launch is part of the EU’s broader “Nigeria Solar for Health Programme (NISHP),” which seeks to provide 24-hour electricity to over 100 healthcare facilities in five states: Enugu, Ogun, Plateau, Abia, and Akwa Ibom. Running from 2024 to 2027.

Why it matters: By addressing unreliable electricity, the project aims to improve access to essential medical services, especially in underserved rural areas, while setting a model for other states to enhance their healthcare infrastructure.

Free cesarean sections for Nigerian women

Context: In November, when the Federal Government, through the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, announced that Cesarean sections would now be provided free of charge to all Nigerian women in need.

The initiative is part of the new Maternal Mortality Reduction Innovation and Initiatives (MAMII) project. Under this initiative, Cesarean sections and essential maternal care will be offered free of charge to eligible women across the country.

What it means: The new policy is aimed at ensuring that women who require C-sections whether due to complications or as part of planned deliveries can access the procedure without financial barriers.

Why it matters: The initiatives focus on addressing Nigeria’s high maternal and neonatal mortality rates by improving access to quality healthcare, enhancing primary healthcare (PHC) services, and increasing community engagement.

NHIA’s 2024 enrollment milestone

Context: In December, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) announced that it had achieved this milestone, surpassing its presidential target for health insurance enrollment originally set to be attained within President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s four-year tenure.

The NHIA recorded an increase in enrollees, growing from 16.7 million to 19.2 million Nigerians, an impressive 14% growth achieved in under a year. This progress includes the enrollment of about two million Nigerians into health insurance programs at both federal and state levels during the first nine months of 2024.

What it means: Achieving this milestone, NHIA led by Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, the Director-General, made headlines by the agency unveiling plans to expand health insurance coverage by an additional 20% by 2025.

Why it matters: This milestone is a critical step toward reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and improving health equity in Nigeria. The proposed expansion reflects the government’s commitment to universal health coverage (UHC), recognizing it as a fundamental pillar for improving the well-being of every Nigerian.

Lagos State signs human organ and tissue transplantation law

Context: Another notable trend in Nigeria’s healthcare sector emerged on December 13, when the Lagos State Government signed the Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Bill into law, addressing illicit organ trade and unethical medical practices. This groundbreaking legislation, officially titled the Human Organ Harvesting and Tissue Transplantation Law, establishes a comprehensive framework for regulating organ harvesting and transplantation within the state.

According to the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation reveal that Nigeria conducted 222 kidney transplants in 2022, highlighting the importance of a robust legal structure to govern organ transplantation practices.

What it means: The new law prohibits unauthorized organ harvesting and explicitly bans advertisements for the sale of human organs, tackling critical concerns over the illicit organ trade.

Why it matters: The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN), announced the newly signed laws at the Ministry of Justice in Alausa, Ikeja. The law forms part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s broader vision to enhance the welfare, security, and prosperity of Lagosians.

This legislative milestone shows Lagos State’s legislative journey and the government’s unwavering dedication to ensuring the state remains a beacon of progress, justice, and opportunity in Nigeria.