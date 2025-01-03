France is continuing its effort to address the country’s skill shortage by keeping its international talent program active in 2025.

The French government has announced significant changes to the program, which now carries a new name: the Talent Residence Permit.

The changes are designed to attract skilled professionals, researchers, entrepreneurs, and other high-caliber workers to contribute to sectors like technology, healthcare, and the arts.

These efforts come as the country looks to meet growing demands in various industries while fostering economic growth.

The Talent Passport, as it was previously known, has undergone a series of updates in its eligibility criteria, application process, and salary thresholds. These adjustments are expected to streamline applications and better align the program with France’s workforce needs.

Purpose and goals of the talent residence permit

The Talent Residence Permit aims to attract professionals from around the world to France. Its main goal is to address skill shortages, particularly in fields like technology and healthcare, and to stimulate innovation and economic development.

Whether applicants are software developers, researchers, engineers, or artists, the program offers opportunities for individuals to live and work in France while contributing to the country’s growth. The program is intended to make it easier for qualified individuals to establish themselves in France and play an active role in shaping the country’s future, DAAD Scholarship informs.

What the changes to the Talent Passport mean for 2025

A few notable changes were made to the program that will affect applications for 2025:

Renaming the program : The Talent Passport has been renamed to the Talent Residence Permit to make the purpose of the visa clearer. The name change took place in March 2024.

: The Talent Passport has been renamed to the Talent Residence Permit to make the purpose of the visa clearer. The name change took place in March 2024. Language proficiency Requirement: While applicants to the Talent Residence Permit do not need to meet French language proficiency requirements, most other long-term residents are now expected to demonstrate basic language skills.

While applicants to the Talent Residence Permit do not need to meet French language proficiency requirements, most other long-term residents are now expected to demonstrate basic language skills. Entrepreneurial pre-approval : Entrepreneurs applying under the “New Business” category must now seek pre-approval from the Ministry of Economy to verify the feasibility of their business plans. This rule was updated in July 2024.

: Entrepreneurs applying under the “New Business” category must now seek pre-approval from the Ministry of Economy to verify the feasibility of their business plans. This rule was updated in July 2024. Salary threshold adjustments: The required minimum salaries for various roles have been adjusted. For example, the salary threshold for “Salarié en mission” is €38,165, while for “Mandataire social” it is €63,609. These changes were introduced in January 2024 to ensure the program meets France’s economic priorities.

Who is eligible for the Talent residence permit in 2025?

The new program is aimed at a wide range of professionals, including:

Highly skilled employees : Tech professionals such as IT specialists, engineers, and AI experts.

: Tech professionals such as IT specialists, engineers, and AI experts. Researchers and scientists: Those with advanced degrees or postdoctoral experience.

Those with advanced degrees or postdoctoral experience. Entrepreneurs and innovators : Business owners and startup founders.

: Business owners and startup founders. Employees of innovative Companies : Individuals working in sectors like tech and renewable energy.

: Individuals working in sectors like tech and renewable energy. Artists and cultural contributors: Musicians, filmmakers, designers, and more.

Musicians, filmmakers, designers, and more. Senior managers and executives : High-level business leaders.

: High-level business leaders. Economic investors : Individuals investing in businesses or venture capital.

: Individuals investing in businesses or venture capital. Young graduates: Non-EU graduates from French universities.

Non-EU graduates from French universities. Freelancers: Independent workers in fields like IT or consulting.

New application process for the talent residence permit

Applicants for the Talent Residence Permit in 2025 must follow a clear set of steps to be eligible:

Confirm eligibility: Check whether your profession falls under one of the approved categories. Prepare documents: Submit documents like a valid passport, job contract, proof of income, and any additional paperwork specific to your category. Submit application: Apply through the French consulate or visa center and pay the fee (€99). Biometric data may also be required. Travel and validate: Upon approval, travel to France and complete validation at the local OFII office within three months. Obtain residence permit: After arrival, apply at the prefecture for the multi-year residence permit, which can be valid for up to four years.

Where to find talent residence permit jobs in France

Several platforms and resources are available for job seekers in 2025:

Pôle Emploi : France’s national employment agency

: France’s national employment agency APEC: Aimed at executive and managerial roles

France compétences: Focused on high-skill industries()

Emploi territorial: For public sector jobs:

Welcome to France: The official resource for applicants seeking information about the Talent Residence Permit

The new changes and streamlined application process provide a promising opportunity for international professionals looking to make an impact in France. The program’s updates are designed to foster growth in key industries while addressing urgent skill shortages.