France has introduced tougher language proficiency standards for foreign residents and those applying for citizenship, prompting a wave of debate.

The change comes as part of a broader immigration reform bill that also includes stricter border controls and tougher deportation policies.

According to TravelBiz, the new rules will require foreign applicants to demonstrate language proficiency at a level comparable to an 11- to 15-year-old French student.

Critics have raised concerns that the new requirements are so demanding that even native French speakers may struggle to meet the standards.

New language standards for applicants

Previously, as cited by reports, foreign nationals applying for French residence permits only needed to sign an “integration contract” and commit to learning French. Under the new law, applicants must now pass a language proficiency test to show their ability to understand and communicate in French.

The test costs approximately €100 (£83.20), and applicants for long-term residence or citizenship will need to meet even higher fluency requirements.

Applicants will need to demonstrate skills in understanding both concrete and abstract topics in complex texts, communicate spontaneously, and express themselves clearly on a variety of subjects.

Concerns over the difficulty of the test

Reports inform that an investigation by FranceInfo revealed that the new language requirements might be overly difficult. The news outlet conducted a test with ten native French speakers, including a literature student with five years of higher education.

Surprisingly, five participants failed the written part of the exam but passed the oral component. Two participants did not achieve the required score for French nationality.

These results have raised concerns that the test could be too challenging, potentially leading to many immigrants failing to meet the criteria. Critics also argue that the new language requirements might unfairly penalize long-term foreign residents who have lived and worked in France but lack advanced language skills.

Potential impact on foreign residents

Reports indicate that the stricter language rules could result in around 60,000 foreign residents being denied permission to stay in France. Many long-term residents may find it difficult to meet the new language requirements, even though they have contributed to French society over the years.

Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau defended the new rules, stating,

“If a foreign person has been legally resident in France for several years and is not able to speak French, it’s because they haven’t made the effort.”

He argued that the changes would encourage greater integration and responsibility among foreign nationals.

Comparing France’s rules to other countries

The director general of the French Office for Immigration and Integration, Didier Leschi, highlighted that the new language requirements align with similar immigration policies in neighboring countries like Germany. He explained that the system is intended to help immigrants integrate better into society and encourage a sense of responsibility.

“You have to have faith in people. They have three years to reach the minimum level and renew their residency permit,” Leschi added.

What applicants need to know

For those planning to apply for French residency or citizenship, preparing for the language test is crucial.