The French government is inviting early-career international researchers to apply for the Make Our Planet Great Again (MOPGA) 2025 Visiting Fellowship Program.

This program focuses on addressing climate change and environmental issues by bringing global expertise to France, supporting scientific efforts that align with the Paris Agreement and COP discussions on climate protection.

The MOPGA Fellowship, managed by Campus France, is a joint initiative funded by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Ministry for Higher Education and Research.

According to Campus France, the call for applications for the MOPGA fellowship program for early career international researchers is open until 5 December 2024. A minimum of 60 grants will be awarded to the laureates working on topics related to climate change and the environment.

Key features of the MOPGA fellowship

The MOPGA fellowship offers a range of benefits designed to support early-career researchers in their work on climate and environmental issues in France. These include financial support, research opportunities, and the chance to collaborate with leading experts in the field.

Funding and financial support: Selected fellows will receive financial assistance to cover their research costs, accommodation, and living expenses. This funding is intended to ensure that researchers can focus on their work without financial concerns, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to their fields.

12-month research opportunity: The fellowship provides a full year of research beginning in September 2025. This extended period will give fellows the time needed to conduct in-depth research, collaborate with other scientists, and contribute to global efforts to address climate change.

Global network and collaboration: Fellows will also benefit from access to a global network of experts. This includes top scientists, policymakers, and institutions focused on climate and environmental research in France. Such connections will foster collaboration and allow fellows to be part of a worldwide effort to combat climate change.

Eligibility criteria for the MOPGA fellowship

The MOPGA 2025 Fellowship is open to early-career researchers from outside France. Applicants must meet the following criteria:

: Applicants must not hold French citizenship. Additionally, they should not have lived in France for more than 90 days between September 5, 2024, and December 5, 2024. Academic requirements: Only researchers who have earned their doctoral degree within the last five years are eligible. Specifically, applicants must have completed their PhD between December 2019 and December 2024. This ensures that the fellowship targets early-career researchers who are in the initial stages of their professional careers.

How to apply for the MOPGA fellowship

Interested researchers must submit their applications through the official Campus France platform by December 5, 2024. The application process requires candidates to prepare several documents, including a detailed research proposal, proof of eligibility, and other supporting materials.

The application portal can be accessed at [Campus France MOPGA 2025.