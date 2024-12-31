Nigeria is now the sixth most populous country globally, with an estimated population of 235,091,156 million people as of 30th of December 2024, according to data from the World Population Review and Worldometer.

India tops the rankings with 1.457 billion people, followed by China with 1.417 billion.

The United States occupies third place with 346 million, while Indonesia (284.6 million) and Pakistan (253.2 million) rank fourth and fifth, respectively.

This confirms Nigeria’s position as Africa’s largest population hub, emphasizing its importance in global demographic trends. Nigeria sits ahead of Brazil (212.4 million), Bangladesh (174.6 million), and Russia (144.4 million).

Ethiopia follows in 10th place globally with a population of 132 million, while Egypt ranks 13th with 116 million people. Other notable African countries in the rankings include South Africa, with 64 million people, ranking 24th globally, and Niger, with 27 million, ranked 54th.

Notably, the Democratic Republic of Congo, with 111 million people, holds the 15th spot globally, though it is not reflected in the original list.

With the world’s population now at 8.2 billion, the growth trend calls for strategies to manage urbanization, resource allocation, and economic challenges, especially in rapidly expanding countries like Nigeria.

Here is the global population breakdown, highlighting key countries and their population sizes. This list includes 42 nations and territories:

Top 10 most populous countries:

India 🇮🇳 – 1.450 billion China 🇨🇳 – 1.419 billion USA 🇺🇸 – 345 million Indonesia 🇮🇩 – 283 million Pakistan 🇵🇰 – 251 million Nigeria 🇳🇬 – 235 million Brazil 🇧🇷 – 211 million Bangladesh 🇧🇩 – 173 million Russia 🇷🇺 – 144 million Ethiopia 🇪🇹 – 132 million

Other countries on the list:

Mexico 🇲🇽 – 130 million Japan 🇯🇵 – 123 million Egypt 🇪🇬 – 116 million Iran 🇮🇷 – 91 million Turkey 🇹🇷 – 87 million Germany 🇩🇪 – 84 million UK 🇬🇧 – 69 million France 🇫🇷 – 66 million South Africa 🇿🇦 – 64 million Italy 🇮🇹 – 59 million

Smaller populations:

Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 – 20 million Netherlands 🇳🇱 – 18 million UAE 🇦🇪 – 11 million Sweden 🇸🇪 – 10.6 million Austria 🇦🇹 – 9.1 million Serbia 🇷🇸 – 6.7 million Singapore 🇸🇬 – 5.8 million Norway 🇳🇴 – 5.5 million Kuwait 🇰🇼 – 4.9 million Qatar 🇶🇦 – 3 million

Least populous territories:

Luxembourg 🇱🇺 – 673 thousand Iceland 🇮🇸 – 393 thousand Seychelles 🇸🇨 – 130 thousand Greenland 🇬🇱 – 55 thousand Monaco 🇲🇨 – 38 thousand Vatican 🇻🇦 – 496