The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command said it has arrested no fewer than 1,290 suspects and seized 4,589.361kg of illicit substances in 2024.

The arrests and seizures were made between January and December 2024, according to the Commander of the NDLEA Kaduna State Command, Mr. Samaila Danmalam, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Danmalam explained that the Command adopted a kinetic approach in its efforts to stamp out drug abuse and illicit trafficking. This involved numerous assignments and raid operations, which led to the arrest of 1,290 individuals, including drug traffickers, illicit drug users, and other enablers of drug-related crimes.

Seizures and operations

In addition, the operations resulted in the seizure of 4,589.361kg of various hard drugs, including Cocaine, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Tramadol, Rohypnol, and other psychotropic substances.

He added that the command intercepted 2,023 9mm and 7.62mm ammunitions, as well as two firearms: an English Pistol and a locally fabricated pistol, during its operations within the period.

Financial and operational successes

Furthermore, the command seized counterfeit N1,000 naira notes totaling N4.8 million and dismantled 124 illicit drug joints that served as meeting points for illicit activities.

“The drug war cannot be won through kinetic means alone,” Danmalam emphasized.

In 2024, the command intensified its efforts by conducting sensitization campaigns, awareness lectures, counselling drug users, and rehabilitating others to help reintegrate them as useful members of society.

Prosecutions and convictions

Danmalam also reported that 189 suspects were prosecuted in court, with 155 securing convictions and sentences ranging from two to 15 years in prison.

He expressed gratitude to the Kaduna State Government, traditional rulers, community heads, Civil Society Organizations, Community-Based Organizations, the media, and other security agencies for their support and collaboration.

Danmalam called on the public to continue providing useful and timely information to aid the command in achieving a drug-free state.

More Insights

Nairametrics recently reported that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announced the interception of 1,960 kilograms of cannabis and the arrest of six foreign nationals at Eleko Beach, Lekki, Lagos.

Also, in Edo State, on December 23, NDLEA operatives raided New Lagos Road in Benin City, leading to the arrest of Kosisochukwu Ozigbo (21). Recovered from the suspect were 32,490 pills of Tramadol, 936 bottles of codeine-based syrup, and various opioids.

In addition to its efforts against drug barons, NDLEA continued to advance its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaigns nationwide, intensifying public education and outreach on the dangers of drug abuse.