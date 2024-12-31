The Borno State Relief Disbursement Committee said it had disbursed N18.08 billion in cash and food items to no fewer than 101,330 households affected by the September 10, 2024 flood disaster in Maiduguri.

The Chairman of the committee, Baba-Bukar Gujibawu, disclosed this on Monday while presenting the committee’s report to Governor Babagana Zulum in Maiduguri.

Gujibawu explained that the committee had received N18.2 billion in donations through a basket fund supported by the federal and state governments, corporate organisations, and individuals.

He added that of the N18.2 billion received by the committee, N10 billion was contributed by the Borno State Government.

Gujbawu said that in addition to that, the committee had received donations of drugs, medical supplies, food, and other essential items worth billions of naira.

The Chairman, who thanked the governor for not interfering in the activities of the committee, listed beneficiaries of the funds to include traders, worship centres, private schools and clinics.

“The committee allocated N987 million to assist 7,716 traders in affected markets; N313 million to 814 worship centres; N213 million to 267 private schools; N89.4 million to 1,788 youths who contributed during the flood, and N12.5 million to 22 private clinics,” he said.

The committee advised that the remaining N4.45 billion in its account be used to rehabilitate roads in flood-hit areas of Gongulong and Old Maiduguri roads while the remaining food and non-food items should be distributed to host communities.

Governor Zulum, who promised to implement the committee’s recommendations, ordered the immediate establishment of a permanent disaster response structure at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), as suggested by the committee’s report.

He also instructed the Secretary to the State Government to develop a plan for accurately documenting street names and house numbers across all communities within the state capital and surrounding areas.

In addition, the Ministry of Works has been tasked with the urgent reconstruction of road networks damaged by floods in various communities.

The governor expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for its support to the victims of the Maiduguri flood disaster, particularly praising President Bola Tinubu for his compassion and assistance to the people of Borno during the crisis.

Devastating flood after dam collapse

The collapse of the Alau dam on the Ngadda River in Maiduguri on September 10, 2024, resulted in a devastating flood that claimed over 30 lives, displaced about 400,000 people and destroyed farmlands and key infrastructure in the Borno state capital.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the floods affected about 40 per cent of the city, while the UN refugee agency in Nigeria said the flooding was the worst to hit Maiduguri in 30 years.

President Bola Tinubu, accompanied by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, visited the Northeastern state to sympathise with the victims and pledge his support to the state government.

What you should know

Borno and other Northeastern states have experienced devastating flooding this year as a result of rainfalls and dam ruptures.

In August heavy rainfall resulted in massive flooding in Adamawa, Taraba, and Jigawa states claiming at least 49 lives and displacing over 41,000 people.

Nigeria experienced its worst flood in more than a decade in 2022, resulting in the death of 600 people, displacement of around 1.4 million, and destruction of 440,000 hectares (1.1 million acres) of farmland.