The Swiss Federation has extended a significant humanitarian gesture to Borno State, Nigeria, with a donation of €1.2 million($1.3 million) aimed at alleviating the suffering of those impacted by the recent devastating floods in the region.

This development was confirmed by Nicolas Lang, the Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, during a visit to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, where he and a delegation from the Swiss Embassy met with state officials, News Agency of Nigeria reported.

Ambassador Lang, joined by Senior Humanitarian Advisor Nicolas Martin-Achard and Senior Political Advisor Florent Geel, expressed Switzerland’s continued commitment to supporting the state’s recovery efforts in the aftermath of the disaster.

The ambassador emphasised that this latest contribution builds upon prior financial aid Switzerland provided to Borno in 2023, amounting to approximately $700,000. This previous donation was channelled towards the Borno Model, an initiative focused on facilitating the mass reintegration of civilians and former Boko Haram insurgents who have been affected by years of violent conflict.

“The earlier contribution was successfully deployed for its intended purpose, supporting the Borno Model and helping to mitigate the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region,” Ambassador Lang stated during the visit.

He further highlighted that the latest round of financial support demonstrates Switzerland’s enduring solidarity with both the state government and the people of Borno, who have faced multiple crises over recent years, including insurgency and natural disasters.

What to know

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno expressed his profound appreciation for the Swiss government’s timely support. He noted that the donation would play a crucial role in ongoing relief efforts and pledged that the funds would be transparently and efficiently utilised.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Borno, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Swiss government for their generous support during this difficult time. We also appreciate Ambassador Lang and his delegation for their visit and expressions of solidarity,” Governor Zulum remarked.

The catastrophic floods, which have displaced over a million people in and around Maiduguri, have compounded the challenges already facing the region, which serves as the focal point of humanitarian operations addressing the broader crisis in northeastern Nigeria. The floods, among the most severe in recent memory, were triggered by a combination of heavy rainfall and the bursting of a local dam, leading to widespread devastation. Thousands of homes were submerged as water levels rose swiftly, exacerbating the already precarious living conditions for many residents.

Earlier reports show the Borno State Government received N4.4 billion out of the N13.1 billion pledged for victims of the Maiduguri flood. This represents 33.59% of the total donations.